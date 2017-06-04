Manchester Police vow tighter security at Ariana Grande benefit concert

The One Love Manchester benefit concert will still go ahead on Sunday (4 June) evening, in the wake of the London Bridge terror attack. “We would ask people not to bring bags if they can, as this will speed up entry”. ﻿Grande surprised young fans injured in the Manchester Arena attack, hugging the thrilled little girls in their hospital beds as they recovered from injuries sustained in the May 22 suicide bombing. No1 deserves this more than her.

Grande will be joined by Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and many other top acts at the concert at the Old Trafford cricket ground.

Manchester City Council leader Sir Richard Leese sent his sympathy to those affected by the London attack and said: “The people of Manchester have shown incredible togetherness and resolve in the aftermath of the recent attack on our city and this, I’m sure, will be demonstrated once again at tonight’s One Love Manchester concert”.

Grande, who described herself as “broken” following the May 22 bombing, immediately returned to the USA, interrupting her Dangerous Woman world tour. The singer returned to Britain on Friday ahead of a concert to benefit victims and their families.

He said: ‘That is a matter we are exploring with the promoter.

“The music community stands together with love and in solidarity”.

“So happy she came i could burst!”, he wrote.

The concert, to be carried by broadcasters around the world, is aimed at helping victims of the recent attack in Manchester, England.

“After the events last night in London, and those in Manchester just two weeks ago, we feel a sense of responsibility to honor those lost, injured, and affected”.

They previously recorded their own version as a tribute to the victims.

Tickets went on sale on Thursday.

Armed police will also attend.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Great Manchester police’s Chief Constable Garry Shewan assured people that additional security would be in place to ensure everyone’s safety at the event.