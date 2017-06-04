Manchester terror attack: Top developments

On the investigation front, Greater Manchester Police say two men were arrested overnight in Manchester and in the Withington area south of the city.

He did not elaborate, but those arrests around the northwestern English city include Ismail Abedi, the brother of 22-year-old Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi.

Ariana Grande has reportedly offered to pay for the funerals of those who were tragically killed in the Manchester terrorist attack on Monday night, according to reports.

Prime Minister Theresa May who too seems to be disturbed with the leaks said that she would confront President Donald Trump over leaks.

Officers entered an address in Manchester city centre on Wednesday afternoon using a controlled explosion, adding to the number of properties that have been searched in connection with the attack.

The US media outlets CBS and NBC identified the attacker as Abedi earlier Tuesday.

Police hunting the “network” behind his attack said they had made “significant” arrests and seized “very important” items in raids linked to the investigation.

London reportedly stopped sharing data with the USA intelligence community after U.S. media published classified details of this Monday’s bombing at Manchester Arena, including forensic photos from the scene. While Home Secretary Amber Rudd said he was on the radar of the intelligence service “up to a point”, it was not clear how much attention officials had paid to his activities and whether authorities could have stopped him.

Neighbours told local media the Abedi family had “been acting strangely” recently, with one neighbour citing an incident where Salman began chanting Arabic prayer “really loudly in the street”.

Salman Abedi, for his part, lived for years with family in a modest red-brick house in the Fallowfield section of Manchester, a middle- to working-class neighborhood.

France’s interior minister said Abedi is believed to have traveled to Syria and had “proven” links with the Islamic State group.

He said he heard that Salman’s father took his son’s passport away amid concerns about Salman’s close ties to extremists and criminals, but had no proof of that. He did not provide details, and said it’s unclear whether Abedi was part of a larger network of attackers. They were exploring potential ties to Abdalraouf Abdallah, a Libyan jailed in the United Kingdom for terror offenses, and to Raphael Hostey, an Islamic State recruiter killed in Syria.

Fawzi Haffar, a trustee of the mosque, said Abedi had not worked or worshipped there. “With the threat level [nationwide] being increased to critical, you will be aware that military are supporting policing across the country”.

Queen Elizabeth II visited Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital to meet those injured in the Manchester Arena blast and the medical staff treating them.