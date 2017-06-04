Manchester: UK resumes intelligence-sharing after United States leak

However, US intelligence officials later leaked information suggesting members of the community had informed British security services about his views on the group, which is also popularly known as ISIS.

Rowley said that “having received fresh assurances, we are now working closely with our key partners around the world including all those in the Five Eyes intelligence alliance”.

British officials were particularly angry over photos published by The New York Times showing remnants of a blue backpack which may have held the explosive.

Ariana Grande has vowed to return to Manchester, England, to give a concert to raise money for the victims of Monday’s deadly bombing at her show there.

Two leaks of classified information related to the Manchester terror attack strained close relations between Britain and the USA on Thursday as the number of arrests in UK’s “intense” counter-terror operations rose to eight. I want to thank my fellow musicians and friends for reaching out to be a part of our expression of love for Manchester. While Abedi’s family was well-known in Manchester, Abedi himself did not attend many gatherings, Fadl said.

British police have now resumed intelligence-sharing with their U.S. counterparts after a brief suspension over a series of leaks by American officials to journalists providing details of the Manchester bomb investigation. Asked about intelligence-sharing between the United States and Israel earlier this week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who had Trump by his side then, said it’s never been better.

Britain raced yesterday to track down a jihadist network suspected of orchestrating the Manchester concert attack, as a row escalated between London and Washington over leaked material from the probe. Grande said after the attack that she was heartbroken.

Mr. Trump on Thursday pledged to “get to the bottom” of leaks of sensitive information, calling the leaks “deeply troubling”.

Hopkins said the leaks of details of the investigation to USA media, which included forensic photographs of the bomb site published by the New York Times, had been hurtful to the families of the victims. “Our coverage of Monday’s horrific attack has been both comprehensive and responsible”, the newspaper said.

You can read the full statement below.

After the arrest of another suspect on Friday, eight men are now being detained in connection with the bombing.

Investigators believe 22-year-old Manchester-born suicide bomber Salman Abedi, from a family of Libyan origin, acted as part of a terrorist network and their focus had been on intercepting his wider network.

Authorities are also looking into Abedi’s relationships with several known militants, including Raphael Hostey, an ISIS recruiter who was killed in a drone strike in Syria a year ago.

Meanwhile, the father and brother of suicide bomber Salman Abedi were arrested in Libya.

A “bomb factory” was found inside the home of Manchester bomber Salman Abedi, according to reports, as it emerged Friday that he may have been planning his attack for at least a year.

It did not appear that he had stayed very long or even left the airports in Turkey and Germany, but German authorities were looking into a 2015 visit by Abedi to Frankfurt.

Police in Dusseldorf later confirmed that Abedi transited through the airport but remained in a secure zone.