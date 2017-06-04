Manchester United can still sign Greizmann, claims club legend

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann will sign a new contract at the club, effectively ending all speculation regarding a move to Manchester United this summer.

Antoine Griezmann of Atletico Madrid looks on during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final second leg match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Real Madrid CF at Vicente Calderon Stadium on May 10, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. I think it’ll be ebb and flow during the summer, there’ll be lots of rumours. “Sometimes you’d rely on a centre-forward for a season, but more often than not you had midfielders, even defenders, wingers and obviously the forwards all contributing”.

“It’s a tough moment for the club, for my team-mates, and it would be a low blow to leave now”.

And ex-United midfielder Wilkins says Tottenham should swoop for Griezmann if they want to win the Premier League title next season.

The Independent reveals that manager Diego Simeone convinced him to stay in Atletico for at least another season and the Frenchman agreed, owing to his respect for the manager, under whom he has won the La Liga title.

“You’ve got a chance of winning, you’ve already got the best defence, now you add Griezmann alongside Harry Kane with Dele sitting in behind him, you’ve got three players who score goals”.

Various reports over the last fortnight have suggested that Griezmann, supposedly open to a move away from the Vicente Calderon, was in line to complete a deal with Man United before the end of June. If I did speak to someone I’d keep it between myself and the club.

“I’m not in a rush – it’s all about picking the right team and the right club”.