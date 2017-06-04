Manchester United give up on Antoine Griezmann – fans want Alexis Sanchez instead

Manchester United finished in sixth place in the Premier League table but still qualified for the Champions League after a 2-0 win against Ajax in the Europa League final.

But Griezmann has now made a decision to remain loyal to Atletico, who are unable to sign any players until January, given that they would be unable to sign a replacement this summer.

Everton’s Romelu Lukaku has been strongly linked with United and former club Chelsea.

“Many clubs have asked for Zlatan”, stated Raiola earlier this week.

But Griezmann, who recently said that his chances of a Manchester United transfer were a “six out of 10,” has appeared to have a change in tune.

The France worldwide enjoyed yet another impressive season with Atletico as he netted 26 goals and weighed in with a total of 12 assists in 53 games across all competitions.

Yet at just 23 years of age, the Italian could just be at the start of an incredible career with his price only going up should he continue to reach the heights of last season.

“It is a hard moment for the club and for my teammates”. All three of these players could be ideal for Manchester United.

After chasing the Frenchman for most of 2017, United insiders leaked a story stating they had “cooled their interest” in the Atletico star on Thursday morning, suggesting they were suddenly focusing on signing a different type of striker.

Atletico, along with city rivals Real Madrid, were handed two-window transfer bans in January 2016 for multiple breaches of global football’s rules on the registration of U18s and both clubs failed in their appeals to FIFA last September.