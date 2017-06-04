Manila casino attacker was jobless man in huge debt

ISIS had claimed responsibility for the attack Friday, but officials have repeatedly denied it was terror-related.

The attacker’s mother, Teodora, in tears during the news briefing, asked for forgiveness, the wire service reports. The fatalities occurred due to suffocation by thick smoke from the fire, police said.

“He is heavily indebted due to being hooked on casino gambling, according to his immediate family”, Abayalde said, reiterating the attack was not a terrorist act.

The suspect, Jessie Carlos, a 43-year-old father-of-three, had a gambling problem and was dismissed from the Department of Finance in 2014 for failing to accurately disclose his assets and liabilities, said Director Oscar Albayalde, chief of the Manila police force. Carlos had been employed by the Finance Department as a tax specialist, but was sacked “over questions about his assets and liabilities”.

More than 12,000 people were at the complex during the attack, according to Resorts World.

“The work of the IS is more cruel and brutal”, he added, before visiting a wake for victims.

Police believe Carlos, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, acted alone. Carlos also carried with him a large bag. When he got out of the elevator, Carlos sidestepped around a body scanner and made his way into the casino. Carlos then took out an M4 assault rifle from his bag.

The suspect torched gaming tables, slot machines and carpets before going to the storage room where casino chips were kept. The suspect fired his rifle into the air, and a few minutes later, he can be seen in the CCTV footage firing at the doorknob of a room where the casino chips were stored. He stashed 113 million pesos worth of chips into his backpack.

Carlos exchanged gunfire with a couple of hotel guards in the basement of the hotel.

The security footage showed Carlos casually exiting a taxi just after midnight and walking calmly inside the entertainment complex. Later on, the assailant appears to be robbing the casino’s safe and engaging in a shootout with security personnel, after which he flees with $2 million, locking himself in a hotel room where he took his own life. His motive was established as needing money because he was addicted to gambling and was heavily in debt.

Two days after a gunman opened fire at a casino in the Philippines capital, Manila, where at least 38 people were killed, footage of the deadly attack was released (Saturday).

Carlos was separated from his wife and had been laid off from his job.