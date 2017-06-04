Mark Zuckerberg Talks about Automation at Harvard

Zuckerberg, who dropped out of Harvard to start Facebook, also characterized the current generation as “entrepreneurial”.

Just hours before Zuck took to the stage, Harvard’s student newspaper The Harvard Crimson was reportedly hacked to mock the Facebook founder with a bunch of fake headlines and awkwardly edited photos.

Zuckerberg seems genuinely excited to be back at his alma mater and get the chance to give some advice, even though he ended up dropping out of school.

The 33-year-old will stream the commencement address on his Facebook page, and Harvard will also stream the 3 p.m. speech on its website.

Facebook Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg told Harvard graduates that they need to help others find objective in a world where machines are taking away some of the steady jobs and communities aren’t as stable, leading to isolation and nationalism instead of people coming together globally to solve problems.

On Wednesday, he said his upcoming speech would “share what I’ve learned about our generation and the world we’re all building together”.

He highlighted themes of equality, inclusiveness and opportunity, while urging students to be unafraid to take chances.

“One (company) adviser said: ‘If you don’t sell, you’ll regret it for the rest of your life”, he told the university’s 2017 graduating class. The school gave him an honorary degree Thursday, introducing him as “Dr. Mark Zuckerberg“. “When our parents graduated, a sense of goal reliably came from your job, your church, your community”. He talked about creating “big meaningful projects” and pursuing ideas, and said there’s no such thing as a single “eureka moment” of inspiration.

“We have a level of wealth inequality that hurts everyone”, he argued.

“There’s pressure to turn inwards”, Zuckerberg said. The CEO of Facebook returned to his University to receive his honorary degree and give a commencement speech. One day, when Zuckerberg asked what the student wanted for his birthday, the teen said he would like a book on social justice because he knew what his classmates were going through.

“We should explore ideas like universal basic income to make sure that everyone has a cushion to try new ideas”.