Marlins’ Edinson Volquez Throws First No-Hitter Of 2017 MLB Season

Zack Greinke (GREHN’-kee) allowed one earned run in seven innings to earn his seventh victory, and the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied to snap the Miami Marlins’ four-game winning streak, beating them 3-2 Thursday night.

Nearly as remarkably, the pitcher who has battled control issues all season – he entered with 31 walks in 52 2/3 innings – was efficient with his pitches and finished with a flourish, striking out Nick Ahmed, Daniel Descalso and Chris Owings, all on changeups.

Volquez has faced 24 batters, tossed 86 pitches (65 for strikes) has struck out seven and walked two through eight innings.

“I felt like a little kid”, Locke said. He struck out risky Paul Goldschmidt swinging at a full-count fastball on the outer edge of the plate to end the first.

Volquez’s low pitch count gave him another kind of accomplishment-a “Maddux”, a term coined by writer Jason Lukehart to describe a complete-game shutout that requires less than 100 pitches (named in honor of Greg, of course).

In addition, fans can check to see if the Diamondbacks, who still are among a handful of teams battling for the best record in baseball, can get back on track after a mini-lull against Miami.

Rodney blew a save in Wednesday’s 14-inning win at Pittsburgh, and manager Torey Lovullo said the marathon may have had a lingering effect.

The comeback win was the 19th for Arizona, which is 10-5 in one-run games.

With Taijuan Walker (blister) not yet ready to return, Shipley will be summoned to make his second start of 2017 after allowing three runs, five hits and six walks over four innings in a loss at Washington on May 4.

Miami extended its lead to 5-2 in the fourth.

Paul Goldschmidt homered and drove in three runs for Arizona. They’ve scored one or two runs in seven of his 10 outings.

Leake, who entered leading the National League in earned run average at 2.24, allowed five runs and six hits in 6⅔ innings. It had been more than two years since Volquez even pitched into the eighth inning.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Kevin Durant scored 38 points in his first NBA Finals game with Golden State, Stephen Curry added 28 and the Warriors rolled to their 13th straight win this postseason by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 113-91 in Game 1.

Yonder Alonso hit a two-run home run – his 16th – earlier in the seventh.

Pujols blasted his 600th career home run – a grand slam – to help the Los Angeles Angels beat the Minnesota Twins 7-2. Justin Boar’s one out base hit in the fourth plated Giancarlo Stanton with the first run of the game.

The 29-year-old Long Beach State product, who pitched a scoreless inning in relief Tuesday against Philadelphia, was 2-2 with a 3.53 ERA in 35 appearances (four starts) with Baltimore in 2016.