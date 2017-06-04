Match against India is just another game: Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali

“We know that the game has gone quite a long way and we have had some good results in the recent past, so we will do our best to match that. If they wanted this game at a neutral venue, I would hope they would consider Edgbaston – we would be very interested in looking at that”, Snowball told BBC Sport. “With the amount of experience they have in the home season and the Indian Premier League (IPL), I think they are up for the challenge in England“. We also need to remember that the 2019 World Cup is going to be in England. If you look at our side, at least four or five players have been playing cricket together the last 10, 12 years, more than 10, 12 years. What we’ve got to see is how freely they played in the last series (versus England).

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehedi Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Sunzamul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Imrul Kayes, Taskin Ahmed. Actually there are a lot of expectations at home.

Amjad Hussain, who is traditionally known as Mr Pakistan among the cricketing fans, gets attention wearing white sherwani and hat stitched with Pakistan flags. Our bowling is more than capable of destroying any given batting order and by restricting Indians to low total, they can help batsmen play their part and achieve the target. That is the most important thing. Starting as the eighth-ranked side we have now reached sixth. Being tagged as favourites for this edition of the quadrennial Champions Trophy.

He said that the motto of this team was to raise the bar.

England traditionally goes into One-Day International tournaments flying under the radar, being the underdogs, and their performances over the years (they have never won a global 50-over tournament) have justified that. People might say it is a question of life and death or redemption, but it’s not the case for me.”This is my first major tournament as captain, I’m definitely very hopeful and excited about the competition”.

The 31-year-old, along with Shikhar Dhawan (60) and Hardik Pandya (80*), helped India post a big 324-6 in their 50 overs which the Indian bowlers defended with precision.

“It doesn’t matter whether you lose or win, if you play well and go down fighting, it will make the difference”. I don’t want the players to delve into those defeats.

“India is experienced side and they are playing as a unit”.

“We have this tradition of preparing bus to support Pakistan cricket team during their tours to United Kingdom, and we are keeping this tradition this time as well”, said Amjad Hussain.