PEP GUARDIOLA has confirmed that Sergio Aguero will be staying at Manchester City.

Watford are without suspended centre-back Sebastian Prodl after his midweek red card at Chelsea.

William Carvalho, the 24-year-old Portugal global midfielder, is a common name on the Manchester City rumour mill, particularly since Pep’s brother, Pere Guardiola, became his agent.

The City boss went on to praise the character of his side, explaining: “They didn’t give up this season, even in the tough moments when we couldn’t win or got knocked out of the Champions League, how we reacted was fantastic”. I’m very exhausted now and need to relax.

“In the last two seasons with Manuel [Pellegrini], when Vincent was not there because he was injured, they missed him a lot”.

Zabaleta has won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and two League Cups since arriving from Espanyol in 2008. City are known for their pacey, attacking style of football which can still be retrained by a good defence.

Manchester City have never lost to Watford in the Premier League (W3, D2).

“Next season I can assure you we will come back stronger”, said Guardiola.

Manchester City’s Gael Clichy in action with Watford’s Nordin Amrabat.

Aguero led a demolition of Walter Mazzari’s Hornets in this, his last game in charge of the club which, as far as many in the home crowd were concerned, was at least one too many.

Gabriel Jesus is ready to play his part in persuading Sergio Aguero to remain at Man City next season.

Gabriel Jesus has easily been one of the brightest and most exciting young talents of the Premier League season. “Every game, we play for everything, but it’s in our hands”.

Both Sergio Aguero and Vincent Kompany have contracts at City until 2019, but both, in particular the former, have been linked with moves away from the Etihad.

A horrid defensive mix-up and sliced clearance by Heurelho Gomes ended with Jose Holebas clearing a Jesus header off the line after just 50 seconds.

Guardiola confident of a victory?

Although Watford showed some fight in their chaotic 4-3 defeat at Chelsea on Monday, the team simply isn’t performing well in any area.

According to The Sun, two players that could be Manchester bound this summer are Carvalho and Martins, although there is seemingly a sticking point on the combined fee that will see Sporting accept the offer.

Guardiola has already hinted at the need to strengthen his goalscoring options next season and that could mean little-used youngster Kelechi Iheanacho is on his way out of the club, with West Ham and Everton reportedly interested.