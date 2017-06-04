May accused of being Trump’s ‘mole’ in European Union over climate policy

He said the group’s leaders “sometimes have very different views” on topics such as climate change and trade, “but our role as the European Union is to do everything to maintain the unity of the G-7 on all fronts”. And even if every country reached its promised goals, the targets set out in the agreement would not prevent the Earth from warming beyond the 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit above pre-industrial levels, after which scientists predict the most catastrophic effects of climate change would become irreversible.

Trump has at times seemed to downplay concerns over climate change.

The United States produces the most carbon emissions of any country apart from China.

“It’s not a small difference, but six of seven countries agree on climate action and the U.S.is still in a phase of revision I hope will conclude soon”, Paolo Gentiloni, Prime Minister for host Italy, said in a press briefing.

Six of the seven G7 nations agreed to stick with their commitment to implement the 2015 Paris Agreement aimed at slowing global warming, but the U.S. president said he needed more time to decide if his country would abandon the accord. In addition to helping people from all backgrounds explore nature and our outdoor heritage, the Sierra Club works to promote clean energy, safeguard the health of our communities, protect wildlife, and preserve our remaining wild places through grassroots activism, public education, lobbying, and legal action. “The whole discussion on the topic of climate was very hard, not to say very unsatisfactory“, she told reporters.

The Trump administration has argued that trade must be balanced and fair as well as free.

Trump, who once said the concept of global warming “was created by and for the Chinese in order to make US manufacturing non-competitive”, repeatedly vowed to pull out of the Paris deal during his election campaign, but has sidestepped the issue since taking office. “It will be solved, you can bet on that”, Trump said. Earlier Saturday, he joined other leaders of G7 nations for a group photo.

Despite maintaining the sanctions, G7 leaders expressed willingness to cooperate with Russian Federation in the fight against worldwide terrorism and defusing the Syrian crisis.

“There have been differences, to be sure, in some past summits, but not a sharp open split like this”, he said.

“There is one open question, which is the USA position on the Paris climate accords”.

“From his refusal to reaffirm Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty in Brussels, undermining America’s national security, to his refusal to keep America’s word on fighting climate change, President Trump has shown the world an America that appears rudderless and in crisis”, he continued.

The G-7 is an informal gathering that meets every year under a rotating chairmanship. The member countries are: Canada, France, Italy, Japan, Germany, the United States and the UK.