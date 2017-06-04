May blasts opponent on Brexit as poll lead narrows

“We have to be prepared to walk out” of Brexit negotiations, May said under rat-a-tat questioning from Channel 4 anchor Jeremy Paxman, repeating a vow she made when she triggered the two-year ticking negotiation clock in March.

British Prime Ministerc campaigns for more welfare cuts and curbs to benefits for some immigrants, revealing her conservative party’s election platform on Thursday. This must help explain the recent narrowing in the polls, for Labour recently have been nothing if not outlandish.

When May called the snap election in April, hoping for a stronger mandate for the European Union talks, the Conservatives had a lead of more than 20 points over Labour.

Her core campaign message has been that she promises more “strong and stable leadership” than the left-wing Mr Corbyn.

When quizzed during the Battle for Number 10 leaders debate, Mr Corbyn said that the matter was out of the question.

As Mr Corbyn continues to face scrutiny over his position on terror and security issues, the Daily Telegraph reports that he has been condemned by his own party for attending a wreath-laying ceremony at the grave of a Palestinian terrorist.

The furor over long-term care and her obvious change of heart over Brexit, which she had originally opposed, have dented her claims that only she can provide the “strong and stable” leadership Britain needs as it faces very hard negotiations over how to extract itself from the European Union.

“Only one of us has the determination to deliver the will of the people and make Brexit happen”.

She was pressed by Mr Paxman over her climbdowns on a proposed Budget hike in national insurance and her social care changes just days after they were unveiled in the Tories’ election manifesto – and what it would mean for the Brexit negotiations.

Under the format agreed by the two parties, the two leaders each faced 20 minutes of questions from the audience with a further 18 minutes in front of interviewer Jeremy Paxman, with Mr Corbyn going first.

With the Tories suffering in the polls following the criticism over the so-called “dementia tax”, the Liberal Democrats also sought to maintain pressure over the issue.

He said: “The more they avoid exposing the deficiencies of Theresa May to public scrutiny, the more people are beginning to realise that she’s not up to the job”.

In the “debate”, Mr Corbyn faced several questions on his past as a radical leftist politician – and was tested on whether as a pacifist prime minister he would be up to defending the nation.

Corbyn again refused to answer directly, but said he wanted to work for a nuclear-free world.

“I think he should have been arrested and he should have been put on trial”.

May failed to win the studio audience over to controversial policies she is planning on care for the elderly and how it would be paid for.

Mrs May had Mr Corbyn in her sights as she launched a personal attack on his record and ability during a speech in Wolverhampton.

Britons will go to the polls in a vote that will decide whether Ms May, from the centre-right Conservatives, or Corbyn of the leftist Labour Party, gets to sit down with Brussels and hammer out a Brexit deal that will define the country’s trade and diplomatic ties with the European Union.