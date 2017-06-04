Three knife-wielding attackers in fake suicide vests unleashed a terror rampage in the British capital last night, plowing a van into pedestrians on the iconic London Bridge before stabbing revellers in a nearby Borough market.

Emergency services were seen treating people lying injured at the junction of Thrale Street and Southwark Street, near Borough Market. At least one person has died from their injuries on the bridge.

May, facing an election Thursday, said the recent attacks, including an earlier one outside Parliament in March, are not directly connected, but that “terrorism breeds terrorism” and attackers copy one another.

As emergency services rushed to respond, reports came in of multiple stabbings at Borough Market, a popular gourmet food market with restaurants that were open and busy on a Saturday night.

“They kept coming to try to stab me”.

Police urged people in the area to “Run, Hide, Tell”.

British Prime Minister Theresa May reacted on Sunday to an attack that killed seven people in London by saying things could not continue as they were and that the strategy for dealing with terrorism needed to be reviewed in four ways.

May confirmed the attack “is being treated as a potential act of terrorism” and said her thoughts were with “those who are caught up in these awful events”.

“People managed to escape through the rear door so she saved maybe 20 peoples lives”, he said. Police tweeted that Londoners should “remain calm but be alert and vigilant”. Thirty-six victims were still being treated Sunday afternoon, 21 of who were critically injured, authorities said.

“Within my line of sight, there were five or six people on the ground that were not moving”, he said.

A van driven by a man travelling at about “50 miles an hour” rammed into people, said BBC reporter Holly Jones, who was present there at the time of the incident.

“We saw injured people on the road, injured people on the pavement”, he told Sky News.

The three men ran off towards the nearby bars and restaurants and there was a shout of “this is for Allah”, he told the station.

Nobody has claimed responsibility for the attacks yet and the police said they have no clue yet about the identities of the suspects. “Everyone in the bar started pushing people from the exits”, one witness who gave his name as Brian (32) said.