May, Corbyn clash over Brexit plans with United Kingdom vote a week away

The Conservative reboot came as Labour suggested it would seek to govern alone if the party succeeds in denying Mrs May a majority.

How have the polls changed during the campaign?

The Labour Party leader added that the specific details of his plan had not yet been worked out due to the rush of the snap election, but that the pledge was a priority and they were dedicated to seeing it through. However, a lacklustre campaign has seen Mrs May’s lead drop dramatically. Not only are they giving the Tories a fright, they are proving to their Blairite opponents in the Labour Party that a far-left programme need not flop. Instead it is Labour that has closed the gap by moving up, from 26% on April 19 to 35% today.

Both Labour and the Conservatives considerably ramped up their discussion of security issues on social media in the week after the Manchester bombing, a Press Association analysis of the parties’ social media accounts has found.

May has faced some criticism for declining to directly debate Corbyn or any of the smaller party leaders.

Alongside Labour leader Mr Corbyn and Ms Rudd on the stage in Cambridge were Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron, Ukip’s Paul Nuttall, Green Party co-leader Caroline Lucas, Leanne Wood of Plaid Cymru and Scottish National Party deputy leader Angus Robertson. The Conservative manifesto is unusual in that it includes little in the way of policies that would usually appeal to the party’s traditional heartland.

The current standing of the parties reflects how London voted in 1997 when Tony Blair won his landslide first victory.

We would caution, though, that the pound’s gains may be modest – no more than a 1-2 per cent rise on a 50 plus majority for the Conservatives, perhaps 3-4 per cent if it’s a more decisive win. The Tories have run out of ideas and are finding it increasingly hard to hide from their seven years of persistent failure on the economy, living standards, our public services, home affairs, and much more.

An ICM poll for the Guardian on Tuesday put the Conservatives 12 points ahead. We are today also releasing the top line voting figures from that survey, which were nearly identical to those above. Others try to make allowances for turnout.

“Support for Labour among younger voters has gone up, and gone up dramatically, but then the crucial question is whether these young people will come out to vote“, said John Curtice, a leading psephologist who is president of the British Polling Council. Labour has pledged to raise tax on high earners, but history tells us that the hoped-for additional revenue often doesn’t materialise as people reorganise their finances to shield their earnings.

Whether this makes any difference on polling day will depend a lot on turnout. But its accuracy depends on the data collected nationally and, crucially, on the model the pollster uses to predict how likely different groups of voters are to vote next Thursday.

What needs to happen for there to be a hung parliament? They would still be the largest party, however, and therefore in prime position (as in 2010) to try to form a coalition.

When the election was called, the Russians were asked – sign of the times – whether they meant to hack and misinform their way into this one as they did the American and French elections.