May looks 9 seats short of parliament majority – YouGov

The pound fell further in October, hit a low of $1.2047 in January this year and has struggled to stay above the $1.30 level ever since. “Recently we’ve been relatively agnostic about sterling, but have now chose to underweight the currency for the next couple of weeks, in case the depreciation accelerates”.

A surprise Labour win would initially weaken the pound, but if ultimately a government led by prime minister Jeremy Corbyn let up on austerity measures and negotiated a softer Brexit, the pound would eventually end up stronger.

The poll is the latest to show a narrowing lead for May.

Miners and energy shares declined, leading losses among Stoxx 600 industry groups, as they tracked losses in metal and crude prices.

The newspaper, which publishes YouGov’s regular opinion polls, said the new election model was based on voting intention data collected over the past week which put support for the Conservatives at 42 per cent with Labour on 38 per cent, a narrower gap than any recent polls.

The pound was down 0.3% at $1.2816 after falling as low as $1.2791 earlier, Reuters reported.

Labour commands a big lead among young Britons, but recent votes show they are the least likely to go to the polling stations.

The British currency was hit in Tuesday overnight trading, dipping by as much as 0.5 percent on the back of the YouGov poll.

The prime minister would undoubtedly face questions over her leadership if the modelling by YouGov is proved to be accurate in just over a week, especially after she was forced into a humiliating U-turn over a proposed social care reformed dubbed the “dementia tax” by critics.

The Conservatives are likely to lose about 20 seats, leaving the party without an overall majority and ruining May’s plan to increase her numbers in order to empower her to push through her Brexit plan and get the “best deal possible”, the projection by opinion pollsters YouGov for The Times suggested. Labour, on the other hand, would see their number of MPs jump from 229 to 257.

The Times said YouGov acknowledged that its predictions were controversial and allowed for a wide margin of error.

Remain was also largely predicted to win at last year’s European Union referendum before Leave emerged victorious with nearly 52% of the vote.

The seat range for the Tories is 274 to 345, with the central estimate being 310 seats – down from the 330 they had before the snap election campaign.

Britain looks set to have a hung parliament – which could mean a hell of a lot more scrutiny for the Brexit negotiations that Theresa May was desperate to conduct in secrecy…