May Reveals Priorities by Not Slamming Trump on Climate Pullout

The President of the Marshall Islands, Hilda Heine, said it was “highly concerning for those of us that live on the frontline of climate change”.

He added: “The president is very honest when he says he wants a better deal, he wants to negotiate, potentially bringing us back in Paris depending on what that looks like”.

Declaring their “regret” at Mr Trump’s move, President Emmanuel Macron, Chancellor Angela Merkel and Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said they remain committed to the “irreversible” accord and regard it as “a cornerstone in the co-operation between our countries, for effectively and timely tackling climate change”.

Nicaragua and Syria are the only countries not party to the Paris accord, the former seeing it as not ambitious enough and the latter being racked by a brutal civil war. “If we can not, that is fine”. The automaker said on Thursday that despite the withdrawal it “will not waver from our commitment to the environment”.

In the United States, energy related carbon dioxide emissions have significantly declined since before the Paris climate accord was negotiated, and will continue to decline as a share of worldwide emissions, particularly when compared to other nations such as China and India.

“Keeping our air and water clean and protecting our environment for generations to come is something we all care about”.

For now, Trump’s action hamstrings the Paris deal’s global reach and its goal of avoiding of a 3.6 degree Fahrenheit rise in temperatures that scientists predict will produce unsafe and irreversible climate change. “What I say to them, look at the example what Pittsburgh was able to do”. With this announcement, President Trump surrendered our nation’s global leadership.

“This is surely an abdication of leadership on an issue that most literate residents of our planet are deeply concerned about”, he said.

“Somebody who’s really obese can say, ‘Well I’m just going to lose 100 pounds.’ But if they don’t have a clear idea of what that really means, it’s kind of an empty promise”. He criticized the pact as a job-killer that put the United States as an unfair advantage.

“Climate change is real”.

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk and Walt Disney CEO Robert Iger said they would leave White House advisory councils after Trump’s move.

With Trump’s action, the United States will walk away from almost every other nation in the world on one of the pressing global issues of the 21st century.

“Manufacturers support the spirit of the Paris Agreement and the effort to address climate change through a fair worldwide agreement. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world”, Musk said in a Twitter post.

A relook was also ruled out by world leaders.

The Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) 2017 Annual Energy Outlook reports that, from 2005 to 2016, energy related carbon dioxide emissions fell at an average annual rate of 1.4 percent.

The European Union and China will commit to full implementation of the Paris Climate Agreement, EU and Chinese officials said after the USA withdrawal.

The Paris agreement commits the U.S. and 187 other countries to keeping rising global temperatures “well below” 2C above pre-industrial levels and “endeavour to limit” them even more, to 1.5C.