May’s Conservatives send new mixed message on tax as election nears

Sander’s praise for Corbyn comes after a recent YouGov poll shows Labour trailing the Conservatives by just 3 points. “I think I can trust Keir Starmer with negotiations more than some other people who are undertaking those negotiations”, he said.

“If they [the Tories] are making standard assumptions about what is going to happen in the final week I think they’re being complacent, especially when you think of what’s happened already”, said the Labour aide, who is close to Corbyn.

When Britain’s June 8 snap election was announced just a few weeks ago, the outcome seemed a done deal.

They may be wrong, complacent or just out of touch, but among the most senior ranks at Conservative Campaign Headquarters they believe the United Kingdom general election is about to get boring again.

May, who won the top job in the political chaos following the shock 23 June Brexit vote, had hoped the election would strengthen her hand ahead of Brexit negotiations, and the party was expected to take advantage of the apparent weakness and disarray of its main rival.

His election agent Nathan Gray, 28, and aide Marion Little, 62 were also charged. He didn’t. Instead, his loss led to an identity crisis and leadership contest that resulted in Corbyn, a member of the party’s once-isolated left wing, ending up as an election candidate.

The Telegraph said it asked Fallon if high earners could be sure their taxes would not go up under a new Conservative government, to which he replied: “Yes”.

However, May’s personal rating turned negative for the first time in a ComRes poll since she became prime minister last July.

Theresa May’s once-formidable lead has been eroded though her Conservative Party could still be on course to win a majority of seats in parliament.

“The most likely outcome here is a Tory (Conservative) victory, but a Tory victory no longer certain of an increased majority”, she said.

She said if there was a hung parliament, her pro-independence Scottish National Party (SNP) would consider backing a minority Labour administration.

Consultancy Capital Economics said that a big parliamentary majority for May would ease uncertainty for companies and investors and pave the way for the Bank of England to raise interest rates sooner than markets expect. However, notes Helen Lewis in the same publication, Corbyn’s “benevolent twinkly uncle”-style appearance on BBC’s The One Show later that day proved that, unlike May, he can at least do “sofa banter”.

Included in the Tory election manifesto, the plan would see pensioners who remain living at home contributing more to the cost of their own social care.