Labour’s Gloria De Piero, a former breakfast TV presenter who has held the seat since 2010, has a majority of more than 8,000 but she could lose next week. As long as Theresa May looked set for a landslide victory and there seemed to be no chance that Corbyn could become prime minister, voters felt safe voting Labour.

While Britons vote on Thursday, European Central Bank policymakers meeting in Tallinn, Estonia, will likely take another baby step towards removing the extraordinary monetary stimulus the bank has provided. Two years ago, the final polls put the Conservatives and Labour neck and neck. The UK Labour party leader has received an important boost from the Vermont senator and leading American progressive Bernie Sanders, who faced off against Hillary Clinton in the Democratic party primaries previous year.

By contrast Mr Corbyn has done better than expected.

Britons head to polls in a few days for the second time since 2015.

Mrs May often cut an awkward figure at campaign events and faced a backlash for her refusal to take part in debates with other parties’ candidates.

In an effort to quell speculation and solidify her position, May made a decision to fight in early elections approved by a two-thirds majority in a 522 to 13 vote in the House of Commons on 19 April 2017.

This would be her first major test with national voters.

But things weren’t so simple.

The Labour leader and Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry said there would be negotiation or deals over policy with the Liberal Democrats or the Greens.

The Voter-May dynamic proved promisingly positive during the first period the prime minister’s time in office, Britons believe that she had struck a balance between committing to implementing Brexit -which the British voted yes for- and protecting United Kingdom economic, political and social interests by maintaining a close relationship with European neighbors on the other hand.

There was no gentle warming up, with the opening questioner accusing her of “broken promises and backtracking”. Her position as prime ministers may well be weaker, not stronger, on June 9th. Corbyn is a lifelong opponent to nuclear weapons and has said he would not, as prime minister, use nuclear weapons which he described as “disastrous” for the whole planet.

“I think there’s complete chaos going on at the top of the Government”, he told reporters during a campaign visit to Lincoln.

“Do you want to comment on that?” the host asked the Labour leader.

In his NME interview Mr Corbyn picked Lennon’s “Imagine” as his favourite song – and pledged to examine ways to help students paying tuition fees in the region of £9,000 (€10,280) per year.

His stance won support from some.

"We didn't have anything aspirational in the manifesto", says Hamblin.