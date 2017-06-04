May’s lead down to 5 points, model estimates 60-seat majority

Page said that Labour’s share of the vote included many younger voters who had not voted before. Mrs May said she would “make no excuses” for the way she had been treated and people with mental health issues had to be given “more support at an early stage”.

A projection by polling company YouGov on Friday even put May on track to win only 313 seats – 13 short of the 326 seats needed for a majority in parliament.

University of Queensland political science lecturer Joff Lelliott told The New Daily the Conservatives will “still nearly certainly win the election”, but it was unlikely they would now win with the huge majority of 100-150 seats that many initially predicted.

While sterling has weakened against the dollar as the election race tightens, it still remains about 3 cents above where it was trading at the start of the campaign on April 18.

Campaigning in South Thanet, former UKIP leader Nigel Farage said the Conservatives had lost control of the campaign.

His election agent Nathan Gray, 28, and aide Marion Little, 62 were also charged.

Following a row with the Conservatives over the composition of its audience in a debate on Monday, the BBC said its Question Time audience was balanced, with a third of those present planning to vote Conservative, a third for Labour and the rest undecided.

“The Conservative Party continues to believe that these allegations are unfounded, Craig Mackinlay is innocent until proven guilty and he remains our candidate”, May told BBC television on Friday.

The British Prime Minister said she recognised the hard work people did in the health service but said her party had taken the difficult decision of enforcing pay restraint. It’s clear Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour will keep raising taxes, risking your family’s economic security.

The Prime Minister rejected the suggestion her decision to go to the polls, having previously insisted there would not be an early election, was exclusively in the interests of the Conservative Party.

Support for the Conservatives now stands at 43 percent, down two percentage points from a week ago, while Labour rose two points to 37 percent.

After Theresa May had her credibility questioned by two very relevant questions from members of the public, it was the turn of Jermmy Corbyn to step into the firing line.

Labour’s shadow Cabinet Office minister Jon Trickett hit out at the PM over her party’s reliance on big individual donors.

Mr Corbyn, a long-standing advocate of nuclear disarmament, struggled and was accused of “dodging the question” by veteran host David Dimbleby as he refused to say what he would do if Britain was threatened with a nuclear strike.

However, asked if higher earners could be confident a Conservative government would not increase income tax, Sir Michael told The Daily Telegraph: ‘Yes. But if the focus is austerity, and the government’s callous disregard for functional public services and social justice – then these narrowing polls just might be an indicator that Corbyn will be in number 10 next week.

“I think it’s a shame the Prime Minister hasn’t taken part in a debate”.