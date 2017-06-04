May to confront Trump over attack leaks

Police are hunting for a possible bomb-maker after the 22-year-old attacker, British-born Salman Abedi, detonated a sophisticated device at a concert venue packed with children on Monday night, killing 22 people. The singer was not injured but said later she was “broken” by the attack.

The allegations clashed with what Abedi’s father said a day earlier in an interview with the AP.

Many at the concert were young girls and teens enthralled by Grande’s pop power.

Greater Manchester Police said they were now confident they knew the identity of all the people who lost their lives and had made contact with all the families.

“I think it’s very clear that this is a network that we are investigating”, police chief Ian Hopkins said outside Manchester police headquarters.

Abedi’s family remained a focus, too, with a brother in England, his father and another brother in Libya among those being detained. The government said almost 1,000 soldiers were deployed Wednesday instead of police in high-profile sites in London and other locations.

Britain raised its threat level from terrorism to “critical” after an emergency government meeting late Tuesday amid concerns that Abedi may have accomplices who are planning another attack.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said he had raised the leaks with the U.S. ambassador.

Ramadan stated that he worked as a security officer in Libya during Muammar Gaddafi’s dictatorial rule before fleeing to Saudi Arabia in 1993 after being accused of links to Islamic extremists. Ramadan now works as the administrative manager of Tripoli’s Central Security force.

May said at the time Britain would continue to share intelligence with Washington. The traditional ceremony is a major tourist attraction in London.

The British parliament, which is usually open to visitors, said it would close to anyone who did not hold a permanent entry pass with immediate effect due to the increased security threat.

The Chelsea Football Club canceled its victory parade for winning the English Premier League.

Manchester police have stopped sharing investigative information with the USA until they are guaranteed an end to media leaks, a British official told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly. The bomber, Salman Abedi, was British-born and of Libyan descent.

Police had followed up on the complaint at the time and visited the house.

In Libya, bin Salem said Abedi’s mother told investigators her son left for the United Kingdom four days before the attack after spending a month in Libya. Ramadan, the father, denied claims that Salman has been to Syria. He said the man is named Adel and is in his 40s, with a wife and several children.

“I didn’t expect that to happen, never”, Abedi said, adding that he thought there were “hidden hands” behind the attack.

“Last time I spoke to him, he sounded normal”. Police have swooped in on multiple addresses in the northwestern city since Tuesday and those arrested include bomber Salman Abedi’s brother Ismail.

Germany’s domestic intelligence agency confirmed Parker’s cancellation to The Associated Press on Wednesday. He spent 25 years in Britain before returning to Libya in 2011 after Gadhafi was ousted and killed in the country’s civil war.

France’s interior minister said Abedi is believed to have traveled to Syria and had “proven” links with the Islamic State group.

A British official said Manchester police have decided not to share further information on the probe with the United States due to leaks blamed on US officials. A friend of attacker’s family says Abedi went to Libya after getting into trouble in UK. They say a decision will be made shortly.

Rouse said many of those hospitalized had serious wounds that would require “very long term care and support in terms of their recovery”.