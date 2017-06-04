Mayors to Trump: We’ll enforce Paris accord without you

Jeff Immelt, chief executive officer of US conglomerate General Electric, tweeted: “Climate change is real”.

Cuomo, within hours of Trump’s decision, announced that he had already formed the U.S. Climate Alliance with the governors of California and Washington State, to share information and pool resources to carry out the spirit of the Paris accord.

Tapping into the “America First” message he used on the election trail, Trump announced the withdrawal on Thursday, saying that participating would undermine the USA economy, wipe out U.S.jobs, weaken American national sovereignty and put the country at a permanent disadvantage to others.

Mr. Trump complained the deal would “hamstring” US energy business, particularly the embattled coal industry, and that it favours competitors such as China and India over the interests of the United States.

U.S. state and local leaders have also made it clear they’re fighting the decision and will continue to fight climate change, with or without federal support. “The world can not wait - and neither will we”.

“But even in the absence of American leadership; even as this Administration joins a small handful of nations that reject the future; I’m confident that our states, cities, and businesses will step up and do even more to lead the way, and help protect for future generations the one planet we’ve got”, he said.

Several of those states had formalized their resolve to follow the Paris deal’s goals, with Washington state, NY and California announcing they had formed the U.S. Climate Alliance.

Why is Trump pulling out?

The biggest weakness in Trump’s argument is that he’s overlooking the main goal of the Paris agreement: to protect the world from environmental catastrophe.

To remain aligned with the Paris Agreement, cities will be focusing on expanding renewable energy sources for utilities, launching infrastructure projects that are more energy efficient, and offering subsidies for customers buying electric cars and solar panels. In announcing his decision, Trump said he was “elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris”. Under former President Barack Obama, the US had agreed under the accord to reduce polluting emissions by more than a quarter below 2005 levels by 2025.

“The Paris agreement is irreversible and will be implemented because it is our responsibility”, he said.

Jen Psaki, the former White House Communication Director said the announcement is devastating.

“To everyone for whom the future of our planet is important, I say let’s continue going down this path so we’re successful for our Mother Earth”, she said to applause from lawmakers.

Can it all be renegotiated?

Calculations suggest withdrawal from the Paris accord could result in emissions of up to 3 billion tons of additional carbon dioxide a year – enough to melt ice sheets faster, raise seas higher and trigger more extreme weather. Proponents of the climate action hope that a groundswell of state and municipal policies, along with the continued investment in energy efficiency and clean power by businesses, will help fill a gaping hole left by a Republican-led Washington that is moving rapidly to reverse former president Barack Obama’s climate policy.

What are they saying in America?

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk and Walt Disney CEO Robert Iger said they would leave White House advisory councils after Trump’s move. “Believe me, this is not what we need – including automobile jobs and the further decimation of vital American industries on which countless communities rely”. “We are increasing investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency”. The U.S. Sierra Club, citing Trump’s endorsement of what he regards as clean coal, tweeted: “Clean coal, you can find that next to the unicorns and leprechauns”. The World Resources Institute contends that those figures are misleading because the group based projections on an unnecessarily expensive route to achieving the 2025 targets agreed to under the Paris deal. Habitats are at risk, and the main cause is greenhouse gas emissions.

But job and growth estimates at the heart of the climate debate have varied so widely, some analysts viewed them as unreliable.