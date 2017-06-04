McCain: Kushner story ‘more and more bizarre’

“Jared is doing a great job for the country”, Trump said in the statement.

He declared his “total confidence” in Kushner, who boasts an enormous portfolio of domestic and global responsibilities, underscoring his importance as Trump’s chief adviser despite having no experience in politics before the 2016 White House race. “In addition to that, and perhaps more importantly, he is a very good person”, Trump told the New York Times.

Washington is waiting with bated breath for Senate testimony by former FBI director James Comey, who was sacked by Trump as he oversaw an investigation into possible collusion between the Republican’s campaign and Moscow. Kushner is now in the middle of an Federal Bureau of Investigation probe involving his alleged communications with Russian officials, according to the Inquisitr.

However, the eve of his return brought the biggest story to date: A Washington Post report Friday about Kushner s alleged proposal to the Russians to create a secret channel out of earshot of USA spymasters.

Kushner’s involvement in the proposed back channel was first reported by The Washington Post, which said he suggested using Russian diplomatic facilities for the discussions, apparently to make them more hard to monitor.

If the New York Times is correct, the Kushners are frustrated with their lack of progress in the White House and aren’t making long-term plans to stay in Washington.

The communications channel was never set up, the people said.

“It is my opinion that numerous leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies made up by the #FakeNews media”, Trump wrote in a series of Twitter posts on Sunday. “So no, I would not be concerned about it”.

The controversy is the latest to tie the most senior ranks of President Donald Trump’s administration to Moscow amid multiple investigations into Russian interference in the election.

Democrats, in light of the reports, are calling for the president to revoke the 36-year-old’s security clearance because of his potential links to Russian Federation. “If these allegations are true and he had discussions with the Russians about establishing a back channel and didn’t reveal that, that would be a real problem in terms of whether he should maintain that kind of security clearance”.

Kushner also allegedly had three Russian contacts that he did not disclose, Reuters reported Saturday, citing seven United States officials. Representative Adam Schiff said in an interview with ABC News. Senator Bob Corker, chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, noted that Kushner has been willing to answer questions.

Trump, having returned from a nine-day overseas trip, immediately railed against administration leaks, calling them “fabricated lies”, in a flurry of tweets. This was first reported by the Washington Post last week.

The Kushner revelations also could deepen the administration’s woes as congressional investigators and newly named special counsel Robert Mueller probe his contacts. More attorneys with deep experience in Washington investigations are expected to be added, along with crisis communication experts, to help the White House in the weeks ahead.

Kelly rejected the idea that such a back channel of communication with Russian officials would be damaging to USA security interests.

During his first run for the White House, then-candidate Obama said he’d meet with foreign leaders of countries who are enemies to America without preconditions.