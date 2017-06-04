McKenna ‘deeply disappointed’ in Trump’s decision to leave Paris accord

Both Academy Award-winner Leonardo DiCaprio as well as business magnate Elon Musk have taken to social media to raise concerns about the Trump administration’s controversial decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement.

The former president said in a statement that Trump’s decision reflects “the absence of American leadership”.

Trump took a very different view of the 2015 agreement, stating that it was “another example of Washington entering an agreement that disadvantages the USA”, according to the Independent.

It joins just two other United Nations member countries, Syria and Nicaragua, in rejecting the accord.

But the congressman said he hopes the Trump administration will work with US allies to address climate change after exiting the agreement.

“With Ivanka, we thought at least we’ll always have Paris”, Democratic strategist Rebecca Katz told Politico. Our mission has always been to leave the world better than we found it.

“What we really need to see, if the president wants to re-enter the deal, is that he can change the agreement to recognize the role of all sources of energy, including coal”, Sporton said, adding his group had described to administration officials the benefits of remaining in the agreement. “If not, that’s fine”, Trump added. Specifically, under the deal, countries promise to try to keep temperatures no more than 2 degrees above pre-industrial age norms by committing to reducing greenhouse gas emissions to help slow rising temperatures around the world.

Washington, Jun 2 As President Donald Trump today pulled out of Paris Accord, his top environment official said the USA would now export clean energy technologies to “fight in the war against climate change”.

Following that remark, Pittsburgh mayor Bill Peduto responded on Twitter, saying the city will continue to follow the guidelines of the climate agreement.

He said in an email to “stakeholders” sent out today that Adelaide Oval would glow green tonight to “show our State’s support for effective action on climate change”.

“IBM has been one of industry’s earliest – and unambiguous – leaders on the subject of climate change with a commitment that goes back decades”.

Republican US congressional leaders backed Trump.

“I tell you firmly tonight: We will not renegotiate a less ambitious accord”.

“This is an insane move by this president”, California Gov.

“For generations, our country has been a global leader, dictating the conversation around the world on a host of issues”, Heitkamp said.

That plan had sought to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from coal plants, and the fear among conservatives was that environmentalists could use the Paris Agreement as grounds to sue the US government.

He said the deal gives advantages to countries like India and China. Her husband and senior Trump adviser Jared Kushner and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson also lobbied to stay in the agreement.