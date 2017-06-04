McMaster ‘Not Concerned’ About Kushner Reports

US President Donald Trump has alleged that the “fake media” does not want him to use the social media to prevent Americans from hearing the “real story“.

Trump returned home on Saturday from a nine-day foreign trip that provided a respite from the crisis in Washington.

Trump also wrote that “many of the leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies”.

The White House has been battered in recent days by a relentless stream of sourced reports about alleged Trump campaign contacts with Russian Federation, and President Donald Trump is hitting back on Twitter.

The New York Times said the discussion occurred at Trump Tower in New York but was not acknowledged by the Trump transition team at the time.

When Raddatz compared these leaks to Trump’s reportedly sharing Israeli intelligence with the Russians in an Oval Office meeting earlier this month, Kelly resisted making any comparison.

“Well, again, don’t know all – I don’t know if all of that is true”, Kelly said, commenting on this information. “And the other pattern we have is just a continuous drumbeat of inappropriate contacts with the Russians”. But he said on “Fox News Sunday” that “any channel of communications back or otherwise with a country like Russian Federation is a good thing”.

The California Democrat says it’s a serious allegation to have a key Trump campaign figure seeking secret communications with a country that intelligence experts say intervened in a USA election. “#FakeNews is the enemy!”

Ivanka Trump will not be involved in the White House’s internal, war room-like operation aimed at developing a rapid-response and communications strategy in an attempt to keep up with the special counsel’s Russian Federation investigation, per the administration official.

Schiff said he was “disappointed” with National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster’s response to reports that Kushner discussed setting up a backchannel to the Kremlin.

Kelly told “Fox News Sunday” there was nothing wrong with the Trump transition team trying to build relationships with the Russians as they prepared to take over the White House.

The ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee has called for a review into Jared Kushner’s security clearance in the wake of reports he wanted to set up a secret back-channel with Russian Federation. “So generally speaking, about back-channel communications, what that allows you to do is communicate in a discreet manner”, McMaster said.

Schiff was particularly concerned about a Washington Post report that the back channel would have been conducted at a Russian diplomatic facility to avoid monitoring in US communications systems.

The official said the two share a “healthy understanding that there’s attention on you when you’re at this level”, adding that they are “unfazed” by the scrutiny of the past week.

Schiff said he expected Kushner, who serves as an unpaid adviser to Trump, to appear before his committee and suggested his security clearance be reviewed.

Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham told CNN he doubted the Kushner reports were accurate.

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., a member of the Foreign Relations Committee, described the latest allegations involving Kushner as “serious” and called for a thorough investigation. “But it certainly was appropriate given all the signs…for the FBI to investigate”, Clapper said in an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press”.

“My dashboard warning light was clearly on”, Clapper said.