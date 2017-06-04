Memorial a home game only by location for Jason Day

Three behind going into the final round, he closed with a 74 and tied for 27th. The U.S. Golf Association also has found its way there for a number of its national championships, including the 1992 U.S. Amateur.

Six of the top 10 players in the world are in the field this week when the PGA Tour heads north from Texas to Dublin, Ohio, and the Memorial Tournament, the event founded and hosted by native son Jack Nicklaus and a highlight of the tour’s schedule each year. The field has a laundry list full of stars and well-knowns.

Fun Fact: This is the only course to have hosted the three major USA team-format tournaments: Ryder Cup, Presidents Cup, Solheim Cup.

Lingmerth and Dufner led Americans Jordan Spieth and Daniel Summerhays by one stroke on a day when Johnson endured a nightmare on the greens, taking 35 putts and not making a single birdie. Course: Muirfield Village GC.

“I was there at the very beginning, but it’s unbelievable what he has done, how he has modified it, made it stronger with the kinds of shots you have to hit”, Dye said.

At YCC, where he spent his childhood and where he owns the course record of 10-under 62, he said club members are also among the people in his golf network who have been “generous and encouraging” with their sponsorships and support. He talks about Tiger Woods and his recent arrest and how it will affect not only Woods, but the whole PGA Tour.

Area players entered: Jonas Blixt, Bud Cauley, Matt Every, Jim Furyk, Brian Harman, Billy Horschel, Zach Johnson, Patton Kizzire, Russell Knox, Matt Kuchar, David Lingmerth, Sam Saunders, Vijay Singh, Cameron Smith, Hudson Swafford. Players who rank highly in proximity to the flag on approaches will have a chance to contend here.

Queenslander Day played down a home-ground advantage at Muirfield Village, having not played the course in 2017 until this week. Shared 36- and 54-hole leads. Was T-2 at Dean & DeLuca Invitational last week, one shot behind Kevin Kisner. You have to get the ball in play. If he finds himself in his happy zone of 15-25 feet, Spieth will roll those in at a rate no one else can match. Seven of the top 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking will peg it, with a total of 18 of the top 30 in the field. Finished fourth at Byron Nelson in mid-May. This course should fit Emiliano very well. He gains almost a half a shot on the field both off the tee, and on the approach. At $6,900 An is a bargain this week. He makes cuts almost every week, and is a ball-striking machine. Field leaders in birdie or better percentage. If he can keep that trend up, then he may be able to best his finish from last season.

This is one of the most stacked fields of the year, mainly due to players honoring Nicklaus and preparing for the U.S. Open. Let’s start with the top tier players this week. The Tour will see some of the fastest and purest bentgrass greens all season long, so putting will be critical all week. The two of them played great. Missed cut at Memorial past year but was T-8 in 2015 with four sub-par rounds.

Shane Lowry ($6,600) Lowry is a birdie machine. Finished T-37 in his debut at Memorial in 2014 but has missed the cut the past two years. Taylor sits 10th in scrambling and 28th in bogey avoidance, though he did miss the cut in 2015 here, his only visit to Muirfield.

"But really the end of the 36 holes was probably the most memorable of all for me because he sat next to me in the locker room, changing his spiked shoes at that time, and he put his hand on my knee, he said, 'You've got the game to do well in America.' And that was that."Again, that was Jack saying the right thing at the right time to give me the confidence".