Memorial Day Holiday Crashes Investigated by State Police

Six fatal auto crashes claimed seven lives statewide between Friday and Monday during Memorial Day weekend, including four motorcyclists.

Drug and alcohol arrests spiked compared to the same four-day period previous year.

This year’s six fatal crashes took place in the cities of Norfolk and Christianburg as well as the counties of Augusta, Bedford, Carroll and Rockingham.

Authorities say four people died in wrecks on Alabama roads in Baldwin, Conecuh, Jefferson and Tuscaloosa counties. In one of these cases the motorcyclist wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, it is unknown if a helmet was implemented in the second accident.

This number is up from 2016’s holiday weekend, in which six people died in five crashes.

Four of the fatal crashes were motorcycle crashes.

In total, state police responded to 652 crashes. “We’re asking motorists to make sure they put safety first before they hit the road this summer”. They arrested 110 people for drunken driving and cited more than 10,000 people for speeding.

Troopers will continue to participate in Click It Or Ticket, a national safety campaign promoting seat-belt usage, through Sunday, June 4. “Buckle up, put on a helmet, eliminate distractions, put the phone down and never drive drunk or drugged”. A total of 801 DUI arrests were reported.