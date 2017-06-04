Merkel: Europe can’t rely on U.S. and UK

Speaking at a conference on sustainable development in Berlin, Mrs Merkel reiterated her call for Europeans to take their fate into their own hands.

Germany and other European nations were unimpressed with Trump’s performance at both the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation and G7 summits last week, where he refused to endorse NATO’s collective defense principle or the Paris climate agreement.

In some of his toughest criticism of the Trump administration to date, Sigmar Gabriel said major arms deals signed between the USA and Saudi Arabia last week demonstrated that the Trump administration is going the wrong way.

Merkel sent shockwaves through Washington and London by saying on Sunday that Europe must take its fate into its own hands, implying that the United States under President Donald Trump and Britain after its Brexit vote were no longer reliable partners.

But Almut Möller, Head of the European Council on Foreign Relations’ Berlin office and Senior Policy Fellow, believes Merkel’s latest remarks should be taken in a more modest light. “They are a firm pillar of our foreign and security policy, and Germany will continue to work to strengthen these relations”.

“We Europeans must fight for more climate protection, fewer weapons and against religious (fanaticism), otherwise the Middle East and Africa will be further destabilized,”Mr. Gabriel said. Europe must play a lead role in developing an effective global response under the aegis of the United Nations to deal with this menace”, he said”.

“The main reason for that is there are concerns about whether Trump will push forward with his spending and tax plans, with all these investigations going on”, said Lenz.

Merkel is running for a fourth term as German chancellor in upcoming elections later this year, and has attempted to posture herself as the best candidate to guide both Germany and Europe through a period of global uncertainty.

“You don’t want to be sitting too comfortably in Trump’s boat, or in Trump’s boat at all, because Trump’s not liked here”, she said.

“23 of the 28 member nations are still not paying what they should be paying and what they are supposed to be paying for their defense”, Trump said.

“Europe is the answer, and stronger cooperation between the European countries at all levels is the answer to Donald Trump”, Schulz said on ARD public television.

It follows the G7’s failure to commit to the 2015 Paris climate deal, talks Mrs Merkel said were “very difficult”.

But while six of the seven G-7 nations agreed to stick with their commitment to implement the 2015 Paris Agreement that aims to slow global warming, Trump said he needed more time to decide if the USA would abandon the accord. She won’t bat an eyelid if the United Kingdom walk away from the negotiating table.

“We don’t need any experiments” with a left-wing government, Dr Merkel told the CSU supporters.