Merkel, minister stress US ties after critical Trump tweet

In video published by German broadcaster Deutsche Welle on Monday, a visibly angry Schulz can be seen railing against Trump, who he said “believed he could inflict humiliation in Brussels”.

“I experienced that in the last a few days, and therefore I can only say that we Europeans must really take our fate into our own hands, of course in friendship with the United States and in friendship with Great Britain and as good neighbors wherever it is possible, also with Russian Federation and also with all the other countries”, Merkel said.

“That’s not what she said”.

Trump did not take it lying down and used his favorite platform of Twitter to lash out at Germany and ifs insufficient defense spending and trade imbalances with the United States promising that he would change all that.

President Donald Trump is aiming his wrath over trade at one of the largest buyers of American exports – Germany.

“The Germans are bad, very bad“, Trump allegedly said, according to German news magazine Der Spiegel, citing sources who were in the room.

“[Press Secretary Sean] Spicer had a very good statement about the relationship of the two leaders, and he said and this is what we are saying, they have a productive relationship”, Wittig said.

Speaking at a news briefing on Tuesday after Trump intensified a dispute with Germany by calling Berlin’s trade and spending policies “very bad“, White House spokesman Sean Spicer looked to cool rising tensions. In the same study, a measly median of 9% said they have confidence in Mr. Trump to do the right thing in global affairs.

Trump met with Merkel in the White House on March 17.

Germany was the most vocal about its vision which does not overlap with Trump.

Initial reports that Trump called Germans “very bad” prompted Gary Cohn, the director of the national economic council, to explain that Trump was only upset with our trade relationship and not necessarily the country itself. “This is what I have experienced in the last few days”.

Asked May 30 whether her meetings with senior officials from India and China this week signaled a pivot away from Germany’ old ally in Washington, Merkel sought to dampen speculation of a major rift. They argue that it was a clear example of how his “America First” policy protects the national interest, forces European countries to take on more responsibility for their own defense, and moves the United States away from engaging in the risky nation-building of past administrations. He said that USA president’s willingness to discard the normal diplomatic language is ruffling feathers in Europe. Although she was never a supporter of Trump, she initially expressed a willingness to collaborate with him if he respected values such as “the dignity of each and every person”.