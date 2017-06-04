Merkel reiterates call for Europe to ‘take fate into our own hands’

The statement said both sides underlined the importance of freedom of navigation in global waters, the right of passage and other maritime rights in accordance with the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and other principles of worldwide law, referring to the South China Sea dispute.

“What I said recently is due to the fact that, in the face of the present circumstances, we have additional reasons for us to realise that we have to take our fate into our hands in Europe”. But after Trump’s performance at this month’s G7 Summit – characterizations of which ranged from “drunk tourist” to “disaster” – Merkel apparently had had enough.

Asserting that terrorism is a big threat for the coming generations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said all forces of humanity across the globe should come together to fight the menace as India and Germany condemned violence in all forms and agreed on the need to take measures against those who encourage, support and finance terror and provide havens.

Modi told the gathering of business leaders that through the Make in India initiative, his government is committed to transforming the country as a major player in the global value chain. “If we play with the future of our next generation, it becomes a criminal act on our part”.

Her remarks come after U.S. President Donald Trump repeated his criticism of Germany’s trade surplus with his country, tweeting that the “MASSIVE” U.S. trade deficit with Europe’s largest economy “will change”. “Very bad for U.S. This will change”.

But Germany also bought $80.4 billion worth of American goods and services previous year, more than was purchased by any other European country other than the United Kingdom.

Trump had tweeted earlier on Tuesday that Germany’s trade and military policies are very bad for his country and warned that something will be done about it.

Germany and other European nations were unimpressed with Trump’s performance at both the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation and G7 summits last week.

“Those who have accompanied Chancellor Merkel journalistically for a long time know how important the German-American relations are”.