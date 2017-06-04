Merkel warns against “simple answers” after Trump meetings

Speaking at a campaign event held in a Bavarian beer tent, Merkel suggested that the two-day G7 summit in Italy that ended on Saturday had served as something of a wakeup call.

Where Europe’s relationship with the USA during the Cold War and in its immediate aftermath had a strong emotional component, Merkel’s comments suggest she now sees them as more “pragmatic and transactional”, said Sylke Tempel, an expert with the German Council on Foreign Relations.

“The chancellor’s words stand on their own – they were clear and comprehensible”, her spokesman, Steffen Seibert, told a regular government news conference in Berlin on Monday, adding: “It was a deeply convinced trans-Atlanticist who spoke”. “And that is why I can only say that we Europeans must really take our fate into our own hands – of course in friendship with the United States of America, in friendship with Great Britain and as good neighbours wherever that is possible also with other countries, even with Russian Federation”.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday urged European Union nations to stick together in the face of emerging policy divisions with the US, Britain’s decision to leave the bloc, and other challenges.

“We can reassure Mrs Merkel that we want to have a deep and special partnership so that we can continue to maintain European-wide security to keep us all safe from the terrorists overseas and those that are trying to be nurtured in our country”, she said.

US-German relations “are a strong pillar of our foreign and security policy, and Germany will continue working to strengthen these relations”, Mr Seibert said. “Precisely because they are so important, it’s right to name differences honestly”. “Trump accelerates it, but it was to be expected”.

She made those comments, which sent shock waves through Washington, after Trump criticized major North Atlantic Treaty Organisation allies over their military spending and refused to endorse a global climate change accord at back-to-back summits last week.

Polls show the chancellor is on track to secure a fourth term in the September elections.

The relationship between Merkel and Trump contrasts with the warm ties between her and former U.S. president Barack Obama – who last week travelled to Berlin to attend a key Protestant conference. “Particularly in view of the complexity of global contexts, a wish for simple answers spreads”.

“Here is a situation where it’s six, seven if you include the European Union, against one”, she said.

The German foreign minister was more explicit than Merkel.

Trump tweeted later that he would make a final decision next week, and the United States took a separate stance on climate from the other nations in the official G7 communique. “And above all else, we must not submit to Trump’s arms-race logic”. Commentators in Germany fretted that Mrs Merkel had pronounced the end of the post-war system of USA and British engagement with Europe after her initial encounters with Donald Trump and Theresa May.