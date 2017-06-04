Metropolitan Police arrest 12 in connection with London Bridge attack

The carnage began around 10 p.m. local time when police and witnesses said a white van barrelled into pedestrians on London Bridge. “On behalf of all Finns, I share the sadness of the victims’ loved ones and all of Britain”.

IS militant group, losing territory in Syria and Iraq to an advance backed by a U.S-led coalition, sent out a call on instant messaging service Telegram early on Saturday urging its followers to launch attacks with trucks, knives and guns. All three attackers were shot dead by police within eight minutes of the first emergency call to officers. “The suspects were wearing what looked like explosive vests”, Rowley said.

“Following updates from police and security officials, I can confirm that the awful incident in London is being treated as a potential act of terrorism”, May said. French and Australian nationals have been confirmed by their respective governments as among those affected.

Armed British police officers walk with a detection dog within a cordoned off area after an attack in the London Bridge area of London, Sunday, June 4, 2017.

“At 0025hrs 4/6/17 the incidents at #LondonBridge & #BoroughMarket were declared as terrorist incidents”, the Metropolitan Police tweeted.

Mayor Sadiq Khan said Londoners should remain vigilant but added: “I’m reassured we are one of the safest global cities in the world”. He pointed out, though, that the Saturday-evening attacks took place in an area frequented by people of many nationalities.

British Prime Minister Theresa May says things “need to change” in response to the third terror attack on United Kingdom soil in three months.

An emergency response helicopter landed on London Bridge, while emergency service workers rushed people on trolleys to waiting ambulances.

The van swerved into oncoming lanes before hitting a bus stop and coming to a stop, Roberts said.

Several witnesses had said it appeared that the attackers had escaped after knocking over the pedestrians. Terrorism struck at the heart of London, police said Sunday, after a vehicle veered off the road and mowed down pedestrian. “I ran and I hid”. And then there was a man with a knife, he was running. “GOD BLESS!” – and highlighting his thwarted ban on travellers from six mainly Muslim countries. “Then they ran towards me to try and stab me so I ran away because I knew if I would have slipped over I would be a dead man, I’d be dead, I’d have been killed there and then”. He said he started to pull down his shutters and turned around to see three men standing outside, one holding a machete. “Men walking in an nearly zombified state, looking shocked”. After a brief pause, the men continued down the street, at which point Applebee and a colleague pulled down the shutters.

“That this should happen in this month of Ramadan, when many Muslims were praying and fasting only goes to show that these people respect neither life nor faith”.

The prime minister said foreign minister Julie Bishop had spoken to the parents of both Australians.

Streets around London Bridge and Borough Market, fashionable districts packed with bars and restaurants, would have been busy with people on a Saturday night out.

“In terms of their planning and execution, the recent attacks are not connected but we believe we are experiencing a new trend in the threat we face”. Armed police came in. We need the courts to give us back our rights.

In the morning hours of Sunday, as Europe woke to news of yet another deadly terrorist attack, global news media blanketed coverage of last night’s terror assault in London, its ongoing investigation and the reactions of government leaders.

Britain was already on edge after a suicide bombing two weeks ago at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, in northwest England, that killed 22 people and injured dozens of others.

A benefit concert for victims of that attack was scheduled for Sunday in Manchester.

Prime Minister Juha Sipilä tweeted: “Shocked and saddened by the news from London“.