Metropolitan Police Arrest 12 People Following Deadly Attacks in London

Police said three suspects were shot at the scene, but investigations will determine whether they had support or were part of a larger network The proximity of the attacks and the timing seem to suggest they were coordinated, but police have not confirmed that.

A man, named as Gerard Vowls by the Guardian, said that he was in the Ship pub near Borough Market when the attack, which left seven dead and 48 injured, took place.

Gunfire could be heard through the street and police carried out controlled explosions.

Mark Rowley, deputy commissioner of London’s Metropolitan Police, said officers had initially been called to an incident involving a van hitting pedestrians on London Bridge.

More than one person was killed during the attacks, according to the BBC.

As authorities searched for suspects, London’s Metropolitan Police Service announced on Twitter officers also were responding to reports of stabbings in Borough Market – not far from the bridge. “It knocked loads of people down”, he said, the Times reports.

Most recently, a bomb explosion had rocked the city of Manchester after the concert of U.S. singer Ariana Grande, where about 22 people had died and more than 60 injured. “It was the hardest thing I’ve ever seen”.

“There can be no justification for the acts of these terrorists and I’m quite clear we’ll never let them win nor we will allow them to cower our city or Londoners”, he said. He told The Guardian: “They kept coming to try to stab me – they were stabbing everyone”. As they scampered under tables, he said, they heard 10 to 15 gunshots.

Another witness who gave his name as Ben told the BBC that he was with his wife Natalie when the attacks occurred.

“I saw that man with a knife in his hand and after that a man started screaming so I knew something wrong was happening”, he said.

The man stabbed a waitress hiding behind a partition. “He was being stabbed quite coldly and he slumped to the ground”.

On Sunday, London Mayor Sadiq Khan spoke of a “cowardly attack on innocent Londoners and visitors to our city enjoying their Saturday night”.

The British government said that, despite the attack, Thursday’s general election will go ahead as scheduled. On social media, many people are already calling for the postponement of the election.

Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan also expressed his condolences and Israel’s solidarity with the United Kingdom and the victims of the most recent attack in the British capital.