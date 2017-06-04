Mets use long ball to defeat Pirates

Having failed to take total advantage of a weaker portion of the schedule, whereas Washington was able to do the opposite, the Mets are still in second place, but now find themselves 10 games back of the Nationals, heading into the weekend series with the Pirates. Pittsburgh led 11-7 when NY finally retired the side, a swift reversal after the Mets went up 7-4 with a five-run fifth.

Pittsburgh Pirates’ Adam Frazier is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the New York Mets during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 2, 2017, in New York. He threw 49 of 68 pitches for strikes over five innings Friday night for Indianapolis, allowing three hits and an unearned run while striking out six without a walk. Over its last six games, Pittsburgh has scored two runs or fewer three times and four runs or more three times. Williams will carry a 5.20 ERA into his next start on the road versus the Mets.

Will both offenses come alive today in NY when the Mets host the Pirates in the teams’ series finale at 1:10PM ET? In his last start against Milwaukee, he pitched well, allowing just a run in 5.1 innings to go with 4 strikeouts and 3 walks in a game eventually won in the 12, after Asdrubal Cabrera’s error in the 7 allowed the Brewers to come back. “We had a chance to win this game, so I went for it”. Gsellman will try to keep Diaz and company off the board on Saturday while Pittsburgh counters with right-hander Tyler Glasnow, who struggled against the Mets at home on Sunday.

Robert Gsellman gave up two runs in 5 1/3 innings.

“Today was tough”, Sewald said.

The Mets’ bullpen entered Saturday with 13 losses, tied for the second most in the majors, and a 4.54 ERA that ranked 26th.

“It happens”, Mets third baseman Wilmer Flores told Newsday on Thursday, when he accounted for New York’s only run with an eighth-inning homer. He has 118 with the Mets, tying Ed Kranepool for 10th in team history. That honour went to Josh Bell, whose 10th homer of the season was projected at 441 feet to right-centre leading off the Pittsburgh sixth. The slick-fielding South African singled in his first plate appearance, but batted.222 without a homer in 28 games prior to the demotion.

Pittsburgh also designated rookie infielder Alen Hanson for assignment and recalled infielders Max Moroff and Phil Gosselin. Taillon had surgery May 8 to treat testicular cancer.

Mets: Lugo, sidelined all season with a partially torn elbow ligament, tossed a seven-inning complete game for Double-A Binghamton in the opener of a doubleheader against Portland. Meanwhile, don’t let all the hype about Tyler Pill’s 34 scoreless innings at Double-A fool you – he’s a sinker/slider pitcher who average a tick under 90 on his fastball who’s spent the last 4 years bouncing between Double-A and Triple-A, making his major league debut at age 27.