Michael Bloomberg pledges to pay U.S. share of Paris climate funding

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that the US will withdraw from the landmark 2015 agreement to fight climate change, signed by every country except Syria and Nicaragua.

President Trump did say he plans to “renegotiate” or create an ‘entirely new transaction, on terms that are fair to the United States.’ But other global leaders involved in the Paris Accord reacted by saying it wasn’t up for negotiation.

“Americans are not walking away from the Paris climate agreement”, Bloomberg said. “The three states are already some of the most progressive in policies regarding greenhouse gas emissions and aim to lead the world on fighting climate change”.

“Mayors, governors, and business leaders from both political parties are signing onto to a statement of support that we will submit to the U.N. – and together, we will reach the emission reduction goals the United States made in Paris in 2015″, Bloomberg said in a statement.

Bloomberg said he is also organizing an effort to have a group of mayors, governors, university presidents and businesses added on to the Paris climate deal.

On Thursday, a group of 83 mayors, representing cities such as Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Atlanta, and Pittsburgh, separately pledged to meet Paris commitments.

Bill Peduto said he stood with the French capital instead of the U.S. president over his choice to leave the climate agreement. Trump can’t stop American businesses and politicians from enacting the Paris accord on their own.

“The bulk of the decisions which drive US climate action in the aggregate are made by cities, states, businesses, and civil society”, Bloomberg wrote in a draft letter to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The Paris accord, reached by almost 200 countries in 2015, was meant to limit global warming to 2 degrees or less by 2100, mainly through country pledges to cut carbon dioxide and other emissions from the burning of fossil fuels.