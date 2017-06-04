Mike Brown expects to coach Warriors in Game 1

Golden State’s four turnovers tied an NBA Finals low.

Open up the beer fridge, pass the Pringles and turn up the “Roundball Rock”: the NBA Finals tipoff on Thursday when the Golden State Warriors host the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Jay Z walks into the arena during the third quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., on Thursday, June 1, 2017. Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson, right, shoots against Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia during the second half of Game 1 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, June 1, 2017.

OAKLAND Watching Part II of the Cavaliers-Warriors NBA Finals trilogy last spring, Kyle Korver came to a realization.

This will be star-studded affair with Golden State’s Kevin Durant joining the mix as one of seven 2016 All-Stars in the series.

Thompson has been stellar on the defensive end even when his shot has been off and will likely be counted on at times to slow down Irving, who scored 98 points in the final three games a year ago, including the series-clinching 3-pointer. “They capitalized a lot on our mistakes, a lot of transition, easy baskets that we can’t allow going into Game 2”.

“Golden State could wind up paying more in tax penalties than salary for the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons, and the total could be more than $600 million over the two years”, highlighted.

While the Cavs and Warriors have played in the Finals the past two years, Durant and James met before that in different uniforms. “And tonight we had 20, and that’s way too many against this team.”The game started less with rust and more with both teams looking like they felt the pressure of the moment – there were bad passes, hesitations, and it looked like a Saturday morning rec league game for a few minutes”.

“I’m not in the “prove people wrong, silence critics” department no more”, James said. I’ll say this, though: LeBron James and Kyrie Irving have both been killers, and Kevin Love is having the best postseason of his career.

The Warriors are 12-0 in the playoffs and have won 27 of their last 28 overall. Those supposed cases will obviously matter very little once the games get underway and one team or the other proves their superiority, but it’s fun to speculate beforehand anyway.

A lackluster postseason could be salvaged by a close, compelling series, which was the result of an National Basketball Association 2K17 simulation that ended with Durant leading the Warriors to a Game 7 rout. I think the world has been waiting for this to finally get here.. “I got to do my part and we all got to make it come together as a group”. He averaged a quiet 13.8 points in the first two rounds, then busted out for 22.6 points and 12.4 rebounds per game against Boston in the Eastern Conference finals.

“They’re the best I’ve ever seen”, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said.

WHAT HOME-COURT ADVANTAGE? The Cavaliers’ nine-game postseason road winning streak, three shy of the 2001-02 Lakers’ league record, started with victories previous year in Games 5 and 7 in Oakland.

STRAIGHT SHOOTERS? All-Star Klay Thompson is shooting 38 percent from the field in the postseason and 2015 NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala is just 3 for 27 from 3-point range. “So as long as I perform at this stage now and play my hardest, that’s all I can ask for”. “You work all summer, you work all season for so many years in a row hoping to get to this point”. He’s in better health now, even while wearing a sleeve over his elbow to protect some swelling.