Mike Brown to coach Game 1 of NBA Finals

The result was never in doubt for most of the second half and the fourth quarter was an extended garbage time, with Golden State’s lead ballooning to 24 before Durant, Curry and James all sat for the final minutes.

And then he was asked to elaborate on that statement, to the amusement of some of the media members in attendance.

With the win, Golden State became the first team in National Basketball Association history to begin the National Basketball Association playoffs with 13 straight wins. Lue also made note of the Warriors’ record-setting 2015-16 season in which they finished the regular season with a 73-9 record.

Not that anyone expected any different. “I got a promotion when I got to the 30s”. James has called Golden State a “juggernaut” but the Warriors aren’t buying all that talk.

Kevin Durant’s showing in Game 1 is why the Warriors acquired him a year ago.

A typical sight for the Warriors came with just 4:05 left.

“That’s when they become very unsafe because those guys, they sprint down the lane, they sprint to the 3-point line, they put a lot of pressure on your defense”, James said. Remember past year? Cleveland lost Game 1 by double digits, but the Cavs picked themselves back up and … hmm, shouldn’t someone guard Kevin Durant here?

Game two is Monday (NZ time) in Oakland.

“We’ve had a great season to this point, a great playoff run”. That is the only blemish for either team in the entire postseason going into the Finals this week. “But the ball is the number one thing”. He has hit just 38 percent of his shots as his normally reliable jumper has failed him.

“I’ve had a week off”, Thompson said. “Can’t get caught up in your shot falling or not”.

Story line: Powering to a pair of sweeps in the first two rounds, the Cavaliers meet a Celtics team that had to go the distance against Washington to reach the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2012.

Thompson has been stellar on the defensive end even when his shot has been off and will likely be counted on at times to slow down Irving, who scored 98 points in the final three games a year ago, including the series-clinching 3-pointer.

Update: The Warriors have gotten the best of the Cavs in the first half.

