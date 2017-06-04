Dubke, who worked closely with White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, served as a behind-the-scenes player helping manage communications strategy, responses to crises such as the firing of James B. Comey as Federal Bureau of Investigation director, as well as rollout plans for policy and other initiatives.

Spicer was asked about Trump’s viral “covfefe” tweet during an off-camera briefing.

But they’re also a way around intelligence agencies, which raises questions about why White House adviser (and President Trump’s son-in-law) Jared Kushner attempted to create a backchannel with Russian Federation before Trump transitioned into office.

The US House intelligence committee is issuing subpoenas for former national security adviser Michael Flynn and President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, as well as their businesses, as part of its investigation into Russian activities during last year’s election.

A new Washington Post report is raising further questions around the circumstances of the meeting between Kushner and Gorkov.

Kushner enjoys a level of trust with his father-in-law that eludes most top White House aides, one person close to Trump said.

“Mike will assist with the transition and be a strong advocate for the president and the president’s policies moving forward”, he said.

Other potential staff changes could be in the works, according to Axios News, which first reported Dubke’s departure, including fewer on-camera news briefings by Spicer, the White House press secretary.

Trump also has renewed his criticism of Germany following Chancellor Angela Merkel’s suggestion that her country needs to adopt a more independent stance in world affairs.

Conway also dismissed persistent speculation that Spicer, who has been pilloried on TV comedy shows since Trump took office on January 20, was on his way out.

May 25, 2017 – Outlets report that Kushner is now a focus of the Russia investigation: The FBI’s criminal probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election is increasingly touching on the multiple roles of Kushner on both the Trump campaign and the Trump transition team.

Controversy over the Russian Federation issue deepened after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey earlier this month, leading to allegations by critics that the president sought to hamper the agency’s investigation of the matter. The White House declined to comment, saying Cohen is not an employee of the administration.

The Washington Post reported last week that Kushner and former national security advisor Michael Flynn met with Kislyak last December in Trump Tower to discuss setting up a secure communication channel to shield pre-inauguration talks from United States intelligence eavesdropping.