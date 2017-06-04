Mike Trout sprains thumb on headfirst slide; Angels say X-rays negative

The more depressing aspect, however, is that Mike Trout, the best player in baseball, left Sunday’s game following a head-first slide with what’s being called a sprained thumb.

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout will undergo an MRI on Monday on his injured left thumb.

“When you get to Trout there with the bases loaded, it’s not where you want to be”, Mattingly said.

“Hopefully it’s just a bad jam”, he said. I’m obviously bummed out.

“Whether it’s the two-hole, three-hole or four-hole, he’s a force”, Angels manager Mike Scioscia said of Stanton, who is on a 13-year, $325 million contract and has been hitting second since Tuesday.

“He felt it a little bit, but not almost as bad as he did Friday“, Scioscia said.

Trout injured his thumb sliding into second base a steal attempt and was removed from the game. Trout promptly ripped the mistake 443 feet to left field for his 16th long ball of the season.

“It’s always the same”, Stanton said of Trout’s approach. Urena picked up an 11-9 win at Oakland last time out despite allowing six runs on four hits and a trio of BB in five frames.

Urena set new career-highs in strikeouts (seven) and walks (six).

Ichiro Suzuki was 1-for-1 with an RBI for Miami. Six Marlins recorded two or more hits.

Marlins: CF Christian Yelich (hip) was back in the starting lineup after missing one game. He is 2-1 with a 2.21 ERA in four Triple-A starts this year.

Trout struck out in the first inning and grounded out with the bases loaded to end the third against Urena.

Shoemaker is riding a three-start winning streak and has kept the opposition scoreless in two of those turns, including Tuesday at Tampa Bay.

It was the only hit the right-hander gave up until Stanton led off the fourth inning with a single.

Marquez (4-2) allowed two runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings.

“To be able to win that game, win that series, was big for us”, Riddle said.

Gerardo Parra hit a three-run homer as the Colorado Rockies beat the St. Louis Cardinals.

Khris Davis hit his 15th home run for the A’s, who committed two more costly errors to raise their season total to 49.

Urena got into a major jam after giving up the Maldonado home run when he walked Jefry Marte, Nolan Fontana, and Cameron Maybin.

Nelson (3-3) departed after striking out 10 in seven innings and the Diamondbacks scored four times in the eighth off relievers Oliver Drake and Carlos Torres. Miami cashed in with pinch hitter Tyler Moore’s sacrifice fly and an an RBI double by Riddle.

Giants 6, Braves 3: Johnny Cueto pitched six strong innings and Brandon Crawford drove in three runs as host San Francisco defeated Atlanta. The 31-year-old former AL Cy Young Award victor made two Triple-A rehab starts and gave up nine runs and 12 hits in 5 2/3 innings. Alex Avila followed with a single, and Romine’s ball was later changed to a hit. Yankees rookie Aaron Judge?for the major league lead. The Riddle homer gave the Marlins a 4-2 lead which proved to be all they would need to secure the win and the series against the visiting Angels.

Los Angeles Angels’ Martin Maldonado (12) hits a two-run home run as Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto looks on during the fourth inning of an interleague baseball game, Sunday, May 28, 2017, in Miami.

Toronto had won five in a row.

The Angels went 4-6 on their 10-game road trip and return home 10 games back of the first-place Houston Astros in the AL West. Michael Brantley and Jose Ramirez also had three hits apiece.

He led off the fifth inning with a walk and has now reached safely in 45 of his 47 games this season.

In the fourth, Andrelton Simmons’ line drive to left found Marcell Ozuna’s glove.

The homer by Riddle, who also had a double and three RBIs, was a two-run shot that snapped a 2-2 tie.

It was his shortest stint this season since a 4 1/3-inning outing on April 9 against Seattle.