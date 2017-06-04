Mino Raiola: ‘Everton gave Romelu Lukaku a promise’

“If the price is right for Everton and the project is right for Lukaku, I think he will want to make another step”.

“Lukaku had a promise that if certain clubs came this summer that he could leave”, Raiola told talkSPORT.

The fee is close to the world record for a goalkeeper, with Juventus paying 40.2 million euros when they signed Gianluigi Buffon from Serie A rivals Parma in 2001.

But Raiola said on Wednesday that Ibrahimovic, 35, will hold talks to extend his stay at United despite receiving offers from other clubs. Willy Caballero was released last Friday. He scored 18 Eredivisie goals for FC Twente during the 2016-17 campaign.

It was recently reported that the Portuguese, in light of the ambiguity surrounding Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s future, had turned his attention away from Griezmann, who has featured as a No.10 this season, and towards securing an all-out striker.

Old Trafford sources have said that switch in direction is down to the injury to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and is nothing to do with the Court of Arbitration for Sport upholding a Federation Internationale de Football Association decision to ban Atletico from transfers for a year, but other sources in Madrid and close to the United hierarchy feel the Premier League club did not want to deviate from their usual approach to pay Griezmann’s buy-out clause and would rather have agreed a straight purchase.

Claims Lukaku wants to leave Everton have been swirling around for months.

The player has been sensational yet again this season, scoring 25 league goals to help Everton place 7th on the league table, but the Belgian is not content with the ambition the Merseysiders are showing, as he aims to compete for the very best trophies and also in the Champions League.

Manchester United have also been linked with Lukaku, but Raiola said no club had yet made a formal approach to Everton.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror say Manchester United will battle with Tottenham to sign the 16-year-old Fulham full-back Ryan Sessegnon, who could be available for around £15m.

A source familiar with the contract told Reuters that Mancini would be making €4.5 million a year.