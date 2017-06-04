‘Missing’ Thembisile Yende lay dead in her office for 10 days

Yende’s body was found two weeks after her family had reported her missing and they are questioning why Eskom’s investigative unit – which included an alleged thorough search with sniffer dogs around the substation where Yende’s company vehicle was found – had failed to pick up anything.

“The employees then called the police who came and broke down the door of Yende’s office and found her under the desk wrapped in a black, plastic refuse bag”.

The 29-year-old was last seen on May 17.

A woman has been found dead in her Eskom office at a Springs power station‚ reports said on Tuesday. “They even had police dogs there but could not pick up any smell”, Eskom national spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe told News24.

Eskom now says it’s assisting the police with information to investigate the murder and whether CCTV cameras on the premises were tampered with. Yende’s company auto was recovered at the substation.

Makhubele says they found the woman in her office, which was locked.

Family spokesperson Mboneni Yende told EWN that relatives had tried to figure out what she had been up to at work‚ but were told the CCTV surveillance system was switched off that day.

Thembisile Yende’s body was found at the East Rand power station last night two weeks after she was reported missing.

On behalf of Eskom, Phasiwe sent his deepest condolences to Yende’s family, friends and work colleagues.

Manaka told the Star that “According to Eskom, [Eskom’s investigative unit] went there with dogs and thoroughly searched the building, including the offices. But details are still sketchy at the moment”.

According to the Star and EWN, Eskom would be undertaking a full investigation.