Mize strikes out 12 as Auburn defeats Tennessee Tech, 5-3

And on Friday, they did little to quiet those critics, as they got off to an ugly 0-3 start as a league.

The presence of co-aces Keegan Thompson and Casey Mize in their rotation makes Auburn perhaps the most unsafe three-seed in the entire field, and on Friday in a 7-4 win over UCF, Thompson showed why. The Wildcats made it to the NCAA Tournament for the first time this year, and they made a memorable debut Friday. The victor of that game will have to beat Auburn twice to win the regional. The Big Ten struggled.

In Chapel Hill, the Wolverines’ trio of Oliver Jaskie, Mac Lozer, and Alec Rennard, all pitchers having quality seasons, allowed ten runs on 14 hits to Florida Gulf Coast on the way to a 10-6 defeat. Staley allowed the White home run, but that was the only hit allowed in the final inning.

Houston thought it tied its game against Iowa 4-4 in the bottom of the sixth when Lael Lockhart Jr. drove a ball into the left-center gap for what looked to be a double scoring Joe Davis from second.

Yale 5, Nebraska 1.

“For Casey Mize to throw a complete game under 100 pitches in a college baseball game is unbelievable”, Butch Thompson said.

Mize also recorded his 100th strikeout of the season in the third inning; he is the first Auburn pitcher with 100 or more strikeouts in a season since Chris Bootcheck had 101 in the 2000 season.

– USF’s Phoenix Sanders pitched seven innings to equal his season high and gave up five hits and struck out seven in a 9-1 win over Bethune-Cookman in Gainesville, Florida. The ex-Bearcat threw 119 pitches, with 79 going for strikes. BIG HITTERS- Oklahoma State’s Garrett Benge hit for the cycle in the loss to Missouri State. – Vanderbilt’s Will Toffey has been torrid since missing five games in May because of a shoulder injury. Lipscomb allowed a double then after a ground out and a strikeout he surrendered a home run to close the margin to 7-4. Hes 19 for 34 (.559) with four homers, 13 runs and 15 RBIs over his last seven games. It was his first homer since March 17.

Auburn got those two runs back and more in the fourth, though.

Trevor Putzig had two hits for the Golden Eagles (41-20).

But then, finally, the Bears came out on top in the end thanks to a Jeremy Eierman walk-off home run two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth. FGSU beat MI 10-6, putting the Wolverines into an elimination game against North Carolina. State) vs. Game 4 loser (Tenn. That year, Auburn defeated Tulane for the regional crown at Plainsman Park and advanced to a super regional where the Tigers faced Florida State.

Trailing 2-0 entering the bottom of the seventh, Dominic DeRenzo got the second-seeded Sooners (35-22) started with a one-out triple. Oklahoma State had taken a 5-4 lead in the top half on a wild pitch.

Jarvis, a junior college transfer who was moved to second base in the final regular season game, made back-to-back diving plays in the sixth inning after giving Auburn its final lead of the night on a RBI single in the fourth. Nate Soria’s two-run double in the second provided the initial lead for No. 3 seed Xavier (32-26), which faces Radford. Maryland starter Brian Shaffer (7-4) allowed seven runs in five innings and allowed five homers.

White and Tristan Pompey hit a combined 4-8 out of the 1 and 2 holes but success as hard to come by elsewhere.

Zach Watson homered twice and Michael Papierski added another for LSU, which overcame a sloppy defensive performance for a 15-7 victory over Texas Southern on Friday in the Baton Rouge Regional. Of those 7 hits and 3 runs, 2 of them were solo home runs.