Mladenovic knocks out champion Muguruza at French Open

Garbine Muguruza and Kristina Mladenovic meet in the fourth round of the 2017 French Open. The Spaniard player, who is trying to defend her title conquered previous year, defeated Yulia Putintseva 7-5 6-2. I went out there without fear. “It’s something I’m prepared for”, the 13th seed said ahead of Sunday’s match. I’m going to be super happy to come back.

The Dane, previously engaged to Rory McIlroy, said: “I think if everything is calm and good in life, it makes it much easier to focus on the court”.

The 23-year-old admitted she would be following her regular routine at Wimbledon, where she hopes to atone for last year’s shock second-round exit.

An epic fifth game went Muguruza’s way when she converted her fifth break point. She has never won the French Open and this is her 20th appearance in the event.

“I’m glad that it wasn’t taken away from me to be there one more time, at least”. “Sometimes it didn’t work out”.

“I think she speaks like 25 languages, I heard”, responded Muguruza sarcastically. For me, experience is only a plus.

“She really pushed me through the last breath I had”.

Later in the interview, she spoke of her affection for the tournament and said she would look forward to returning, but also revealed the level of pressure she felt. Looking forward to this one, Muguruza said.

With the news of Timea Bacsinszky’s three-set victory over Venus Williams shortly after Mladenovic’s win, the realization has hit that there will be a maiden Grand Slam victor on the women’s side. Shelby was playing great tennis. The hometown girl says even though her matches have been emotional and draining, she can lock in and keep playing.

The Spaniard broke the serve in the first game, before her 22-year-old opponent fought back to build a 3-1 lead. The Swiss needed just 68 minutes to seal the match.

Kuznetsova, seeded eighth, received a sterner examination, eventually overcoming Zhang 7-6 (7-5) 4-6 7-5 to book a meeting with either Wozniacki or Bellis.

Kuznetsova will meet the victor of No. 11 Caroline Wozniacki and American teen CiCi Bellis. But it’s always tricky when you have to defend your title and you have someone that’s going to be a tough match, no matter in which country you play.

Muguruza was also give an almighty run-around by the always unsafe Anett Kontaveit in the previous round, dropping the first set on a tie-break before imposing herself on her unseeded opponent to take the next two for the loss of six games.

The point became moot two games later when rain started pouring on to the clay court.

Sam Stosur has been untroubled so far, with the 2010 finalist beating Bethanie Mattek-Sands 6-2 6-2 on Friday, while Timea Bacsinszky ended the run of lucky loser Ons Jabeur.

She beat American Shelby Rogers 7-5 4-6 8-6 in the third round.

“I love you, too”, she told the chanting crowd after the win on a sunbathed Court Suzanne Lenglen. Shelby was playing great tennis, but I had no doubt about it, because she played quarter-finals here a year ago and she has a great game for clay. In the victory, Mladenovic won 79 percent of her first serve points and 42 percent of her second serve points.

I think for the tournament, for the crowd, for us. She played very well.

It appeared there was no love lost between the players either, with Muguruza asked about Mladenovic’s habit of shouting “forza” in Italian at key moments. I’m proud of myself for doing that.

