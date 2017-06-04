Modi condemns London terror attacks

The Met said in a tweet that officers had also been deployed to deal with an incident in Vauxhall.

On Saturday night, police responded to the scene at London Bridge after a vehicle plowed into pedestrians.

The assault began when a van veered off the road and barreled into pedestrians on London Bridge. Prime Minister Theresa May also confirmed the attack “is being treated as a potential act of terrorism”.

Saturday night’s “terrible incident” will be the focus of a meeting of the United Kingdom government’s Cobra emergency committee; Xinhua quoted May’s office as saying.

Gerard Vowls told The Guardian newspaper that he saw a woman being stabbed by three men at the south end of London Bridge.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said its embassy in the United Kingdom is now in touch with the Filipino community in central London to ascertain whether any Filipino is among the casualties in the terrorist incident in the British capital Sunday morning Manila time.

Ross Fowler captured vision of ducking for cover in a Bavarian bar at Borough Market as the terror attack unfolded outside. That’s NPR’s Frank Langfitt reporting from London.

BBC radio said witnesses saw people throwing tables and chairs at the perpetrators of the attack to protect themselves.

“He swerved right round me and then hit about five or six people”.

Shaken witnesses on Twitter describe the event as “Westminster bridge all over again”. “France is putting everything in place to assist them”.

Multiple resources attending an incident at #LondonBridge, please avoid the area.

There is no confirmation of reports that attackers have been shot dead by police.

Police boats were searching the river – apparently looking for people who may have been thrown off the bridge.

Londoners responded in classic British fashion after apparent terror attacks rocked their city on Saturday evening – offering cups of tea to those affected.

“As a mark of respect the two political parties have suspended our national campaigns for today but violence can never be allowed to disrupt the democratic process, so those campaigns will resume in full tomorrow and the general election will go ahead as planned on Thursday”, she said in a televised statement in front of her Downing Street office.

He said: “I was going, ‘Everybody, run – they’re terrorists! terrorists! they’re killing everybody!’ and they’re going, ‘This is for Allah, ‘ and they’re just running around”. Later they said that call was not related to the bridge or cafe incidents.

“Vehicles are like knives, as they are extremely easy to acquire”, it said. “He has made contact with all our employees and their families at the High Comission and so far we have had no reports of any Australians involved”, she told Sky News. “It looked to me that the van was aiming at the people”. It knocked loads of people down. Three suspects later got out from the vehicle and went on a stabbing spree in the area’s bars and restaurants. “I want to know if this girl is still alive”.

One report suggested throats had been slashed by the marauders, the report said.

She added: “Just trying to get away at the moment”.

“We thought there’s a bit of panic”.

He told the Press Association: “Then someone came in off the street and he had a white cuff around his neck”.