Modi condoles deaths in Sri Lanka floods

Last year, more than 100 people were killed in a massive landslide in the country.

Heavy rains on Friday triggered the floods and landslides, which have affected more than 61,000 people, while more than 2,000 had been taken to safer places.

A military official walks through the mud during a rescue mission at the site of a landslide in Bellana village in Kalutara, Sri Lanka.

The army, navy and air force were still trying to reach marooned villagers and move people from areas prone to mudslides, he said.

Indian medical teams and emergency relief arrived in Sri Lanka on Saturday.

INS Kirch operating in South Bay of Bengal, has been diverted to Colombo in Sri Lanka to render immediate assistance in flood relief operations.

“The ship is carrying additional relief material requested by Sri Lankan authorities, apart from more inflatable boats”, it said. They complained that government aid still had not reached the area and they were surviving on food provided by those in nearby villages.

“The (foreign) ministry will continue to monitor the flood situation and seek assistance as required in consultation with the ministry of disaster management”, the government said in a statement.

Police spokesman Priyantha Jayakody said at least five landslides had been reported in Kalutara, the worst-hit district on the west coast.

“The impact of these early monsoon season downpours has been far more devastating than what we’d normally expect this time of year”, Save the Children Country Director in Sri Lanka, Chris McIvor said.

“The monsoon has firmly established and we could have evening showers at a lesser intensity“, metrological department chief SR Jayasekera said.

In 2003, the powerful Southwest monsoon wrecked 10,000 homes and killed at least 250 people.

Mudslides have become increasingly common in the country following rainstorms, as land has become deforested to grow crops like tea and rubber.