Modi expresses anguish over London attacks

Police said the three men were shot by a police armed response team within eight minutes of receiving the first call at 2108 GMT. The BBC cited police as saying there had been more than one fatality.

Police initially responded to what they called an “incident” at London Bridge, and when officers continued to a stabbing at Borough Market, reported shots were fired.

Will Haven, the managing editor of the Spectator in London said on Twitter that there was a heavy police presence with at least 10 police vehicles and armed officers at the scene.

Britain is on high alert only 12 days after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at a concert in Manchester, northwest England and ahead of Thursday’s general election, in which security is a major theme.

This is the third terror attack in the United Kingdom since March. Hours after the attack the area remained sealed off. “And at least 20 casualties have been taken to six hospitals across London“, assistant commissioner Mark Rowley said.

Police also say they’re responding to another incident in the Vauxhall area, over a mile away.

London’s Metropolitan Police force said it had declared the attacks as “terrorist incidents”. “It’s confronting. The sheer sense and wave of panic that runs through people”, he told Network Nine.

Police first received reports that a vehicle struck pedestrians on the iconic London Bridge around 10 p.m., Rowley said.

“I saw this van going left and right, left and right, trying to catch as many people as he could”.

“It was horrendous”, he said.

“We believe three people were involved, but we still have got some more inquiries to do to be 100 percent confident in that”, he said.

“People started running and screaming, and the van crashes into the railing behind”. Gunshots rang out amid reports of knife attacks at Borough Market.

One witness described seeing five assailants and several people said they were locked inside pubs and restaurants by police and had to come out with their hands on their heads.

“They hit the emergency alarm. People went to her aid”.

“Then I tried to help people, wounded people”.

“Around the corner there was a guy with a stab wound on his neck”. Vowls further added that the thre chairs, glasses and bottles to try and stop the attackers. Islamic State claimed the Westminster and the Manchester attacks, and has traditionally encouraged followers to carry out strikes during the holy month of Ramadan.

It is the latest in a string of attacks to hit Europe, including in Paris, Berlin and Saint Petersburg.

Several stations – London Bridge, Borough, Waterloo East, Charing Cross and Cannon Street – have been closed down.

Prime Minister Theresa May described the event as a “dreadful” and “terrible incident”.

“A white van driver came speeding – probably about 50mph – veered of the road into the crowds of people who were walking along the pavement”, she told BBC News. Reuters was unable to immediately verify her account.

Gerard Vowls, 47, told The Guardian newspaper he saw a woman being stabbed by three men at the south end of London Bridge.

“We were in an Uber (taxi) going toward London Bridge and suddenly we saw people running”.

“We have implemented our strategic command structure and are working closely with the Metropolitan Police Service and other agencies in these early stages of the investigation. He was stabbing a man. about three times fairly calmly”. “There were nearly hundreds of people coming inside”.

More recently, a suicide bomber killed 22 people at a music concert by USA pop singer Ariana Grande in Manchester on May 22.