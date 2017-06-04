Modi meets Spanish CEOs; urges them to explore economic

In an editorial this week, Mr. Putin called the two countries “equal partners in worldwide affairs”, suggesting that a free trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and India, as well as developing the global North South Transport Corridor would be a part of it.

The Prime Minister is here to attend the 18th Indo-Russia Annual Summit which aims to being closer economic ties between the two countries.

Russian Federation and India enjoyed a decades-long alliance forged during the Cold War, when the Soviet Union was New Delhi’s largest trading partner, diplomatic ally and main arms supplier, providing everything from tanks to aircraft.

Two-way trade totalled 4.72 billion euros ($5.27 billion) in 2016, an 8.5 percent increase over the previous year, of which Spanish exports made up almost 1.26 billion euros. He said railways, smart cities and infrastructure sectors were the priority areas for India, and Spain has “enough skills and mastery” to contribute to India’s requirements. “A royal greeting! PM @narendramodi calls on His Majesty King Felipe VI of Spain at Palacio de la Zarzuela”, Baglay tweeted along with photographs of the two leaders. He said that there are already a large number of Spanish companies in India and his government wants more firms to come, invest and do business in the country. “I am confident our businessmen can create new products with high added value and develop production chains, particularly with promotion of their goods and services on markets of third countries”, he added.

Modi said he was personally committed to helping foreign companies set up operations in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a picture of Russian President Vladimir Putin shaking hands with him and wrote: “Met President Putin”.

Ahead of summit level talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin today, Modi drove to the monument on the north-eastern outskirts of the city that holds the graves of around five lakh who died during the Siege of Leningrad.

St. Petersberg [Russia] June 1 (ANI): India and Russia have not seen ups and downs in bilateral relations, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.