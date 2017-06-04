Monaco win ends Ferrari’s dry spell

The title race took a further swing Ferrari’s way after Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix, with Vettel winning ahead of teammate Kimi Raikkonen.

Vettel’s triumph around the streets of Monte Carlo extended his championship lead over Lewis Hamilton to 25 points, but the way he jumped his pole-sitting teammate through the pit stops has led to suggestions Ferrari has already made the German its No.1 driver. After starting 13th, Hamilton recovered to seventh place. It doesn’t feel awfully good – that is how it goes sometimes. It was clear that, I think they had the same plan to be honest so the lead auto normally gets priority so if I had a choice at that point, sitting behind Kimi, if I was going in the pits first, that’s maybe what you like to do, because you are sooner on the fresher tires so I think it’s probably one of the rare occasions where the over-cut turned out to be positive, so I’m really glad I made that work.

“They’re going to be pushing everything to make sure Sebastian will get the maximum on all of his weekends”. Mercedes had nothing in reserve to prevent the Ferrari team from securing their first Monaco win in a decade and a half. Ferrari are adamant that it was neither team orders nor a deliberate strategy to favour the championship leader.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff also played down any talks of Ferrari favouring Vettel over Raikkonen and instead admitted that they were the quicker cars and congratulated them on their one-two finish at Monaco.

“First of all, they deserved to win, they had the quickest vehicle”.

“It is one of the rare occasions when the overcut (stopping after a driver you are behind) decides the position, but from the team point of view there was no plan of any team orders”. With track position imperative and overtaking virtually impossible at this most narrow and twisty of circuits, Ferrari’s decision to call Raikkonen in before Vettel raised more than a few eyebrows. We went back to this unknown scenario we are in, which happens to be, it’s okay on one vehicle and not okay on mine. It wasn’t clear how the tyre would perform.

The younger Ferrari trumped Kimi in the pits, jumping ahead into first place midway through the map, snuffing the Finn’s chances at a win out in one fell swoop.

“I don’t think they saw it coming”.

“My compliments to the drivers and, once again, the whole team, both those at the track and the individuals that work so hard each and every day back in Maranello on a auto that is finally giving our tifosi the satisfaction they deserve”.

Lewis Hamilton admits his Mercedes team are no closer to understanding the reasons behind his lacklustre Monaco Grand Prix weekend. For his part, Vettel also insists he just got better pace out of his vehicle. He drove well in the first stint but then you get the message to go in, you do the stop and then you push. We are under no illusion, we are not flawless and we have still got areas to improve on.

“I still believe we can win this thing”.

“We still came away from here with some points”.