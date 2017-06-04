Monsoon-triggered mudslides, floods in Sri Lanka kill more than 90 people

Sri Lanka’s National Building Research Organization has also issued warnings of further landslides in a number of districts, including Kegalle and Ratnapura, where IOM provided shelter assistance to flood and landslide-affected communities a year ago.

“Deputy Minister for Disaster Management Dunesh Kankanda said many people were on roofs and treetops calling for help”.

“The threat of water-borne diseases is a big concern with over 100,000 people displaced from their homes, many of whom are staying in damp, crowded conditions”, Chris McIvor, head of Save the Children Sri Lanka, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Sri Lankan army soldiers carry food and water for landslide affected people, through the site, during a rescue mission in Athwelthota village, in Kalutara, Sri Lanka May 28, 2017. He said he expected two ships full of relief supplies to arrive over the weekend from India to help meet the need.

With the meteorology department predicting a further 36 hours of heavy rains, Sri Lankan authorities have begun to evacuate people from the banks of three overflowing rivers – Nilwala in the south, Gin in the west, and Kelani in Colombo.

Officials said the latest deaths were reported in the western coastal district of Kalutara, the central southern district of Ratnapura, and the southern district of Matara.

Just over 1,300 houses were completely destroyed in landslides, while almost 7,000 suffered structural damage, according to official figures.

Mudslides have become common during the monsoon season in Sri Lanka, a tropical Indian Ocean island nation, as land has been heavily deforested to grow export crops such as tea and rubber.

Police said an air force Mi-17 transport helicopter crashed in the southern Baddegama area Monday while transporting relief supplies to flood victims.

The flooding is the worst since May 2003 when 250 people were killed and 10 000 homes destroyed after a similarly powerful monsoon, officials said.

The World Health Organization said it would support medical teams in affected areas.

A Sri Lankan man cleans his house inundated by flood water at Kaduwela, 20kms away from capital city Colombo, Sri Lanka.

“All access to our village is cut off”.

The DMC said in its latest situation report that 442,299 people have been affected by the rains in one way or another in 15 of the country’s 25 districts, Efe news reported.