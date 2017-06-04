Moody’s cuts China debt rating for first time since 1989

As the Chinese government facilitates the economy’s transition into a more supply-side focus with a shift from manufacturing to services, Moody’s surmised that stimulus programmes would be further exacerbate the debt problem in pursuit of higher growth figures.

However he added that it didn’t matter much in the grand scheme of things because so much of Chinese debt was held by state or quasi-state actors and minimal amounts were worldwide investors. In March of past year, it cut China’s outlook to negative from stable.

Moody’s revised the rating outlook to stable.

China’s sovereign debt is mostly held by domestic investors, which shields the economy from the sudden impact of ratings changes.

Though the new rating will likely modestly increase the cost of borrowing for the Chinese government, it remains within the investment grade rating range.

In reaction to the Moody’s downgrade, analysts at Nomura predicted that high debt levels and other financial risks will contribute to a slowdown in China’s growth in the years ahead.

China’s 13th five-year plan released last year announced an average annual growth rate of more than 6.5 percent for last year to 2020.

Moody’s also cast doubt on the effectiveness of China’s reform plans, although it said the government’s commitment was “clear”.

The agency changed its outlook to stable from negative, saying risks are now balanced and growth will likely remain relatively strong.

The government has trimmed this year’s growth target to around 6.5 per cent after it expanded 6.7 per cent last year, the slowest growth rate since 1990.

“The erosion in China’s credit profile will be gradual and, we expect, eventually contained as reforms deepen”, Moody’s said.

Moody’s on Wednesday cut Hong Kong’s credit rating to Aa2 from Aa1, citing the city’s exposure to the Chinese economy.

Moody’s said that the downgrade reflects its expectation that China’s financial strength will “erode somewhat” over the coming years.

It said Moody’s overestimated difficulties facing the world’s second-largest economy and underestimated Beijing’s industrial reform and financial strength.

However, Liao said the move “makes no sense”, because China’s growth has improved from previous year and the threat of trade protectionism from US President Donald Trump’s administration has subsided. It said that, in absolute terms, China’s debt level was not high compared to the likes of the USA and UK.

UOB economist Suan Teck Kin said Moody’s view of slowing growth in China “appears to be overly pessimistic”.