Moody’s Investors Services brought down China’s long-term local currency and foreign currency issuer ratings by one notch to A1 from Aa3.

China’s financial markets quickly brushed off Moody’s Investors Service’s decision to cut its rating on the nation’s debt for the first time in nearly three decades, with stocks, bonds and the currency little changed.

It said in a statement that the downgrade – the agency’s first for the country since 1989 – overestimated the risks to the economy, underestimated Beijing’s industrial reform and financial strength and was based on “inappropriate methodology”.

Moody’s also changed the outlook for China to stable from negative, saying the now stable outlook reflected the assessment that risks were balanced. Australia is China’s biggest trading partner, and the Aussie dollar is often seen an indicator for China risk.

Estimates of China’s total nongovernment debt have risen from the equivalent of 170 percent of annual economic output in 2007 to 260 percent a year ago.

Credit rating agency Moody’s has cut its credit rating for China, Wednesday, May 24, 2017, citing slowing economic growth and rising debt that it says will erode the country’s financial strength.

HONG KONG (AP) – Moody’s decision to cut its credit rating for Hong Kong soon after downgrading its China rating on worries about rising debt levels drew an objection Thursday from the business hub’s financial chief. For the first four months, fiscal revenue, a gauge of the government’s ability to conduct macroeconomic regulation, jumped 11.8 percent, compared to 8.6 percent the same period a year ago. Growth hit 10.6 percent in 2010 before sliding to a near-three decade low of 6.7 percent past year.

In reaction to the Moody’s downgrade, analysts at Nomura predicted that high debt levels and other financial risks will contribute to a slowdown in China’s growth in the years ahead.

He also said the Belt and Road initiative will help Hong Kong businesses enter new markets, boosting the city’s economy, adding China is also a “key source of growth” for the global economy.

China’s mainland stockmarket has suffered after credit ratings provider Moody’s downgraded the country’s debt on concerns surrounding the future of its economy. Their ratings range from the ultra-secure triple A-rated investment grade bonds via lower classifications to the speculative or junk ratings.

Julian Evans-Pritchard, China economist at Capital Economics in Singapore, said steps to resolve the debt overhang, such as debt-for-equity swaps at state companies, were insufficient to deal with problem.

“Despite these mounting pressures, we are confident that China’s central bank and its regulators are firmly in control of the situation”.

As a effect, notwithstanding the moderate general government budget deficit in 2016 of around 3 per cent of GDP, the government’s direct debt burden is expected to rise gradually towards 40% of GDP by 2018 and closer to 45% by the end of the decade, in line with the 2016 debt burden for the median of A-rated sovereigns (40.7%) and higher than the median of Aa-rated sovereigns (36.7%).